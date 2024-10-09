H.S. Results 10/8

Tuesday’s Results

Beavercreek 4, Springfield 0: B: Walling 2 goals, Kolackowski, Macek shutout.

Belmont 11, Trotwood 1

Brookville 3, Legacy Christian 0: B: King goal assist, Cowens shutout.

Butler 2, Tippecanoe 2: T: Mendiola goal, Smith goal.

Carroll 1, Alter 0: C: O’Bleness goal, Flores assist, Memering shutout.

Cin. Christian 3, Mt. Healthy 1: CC: Sheridan goal assist, Ball goal assist, Norton goal.

Dixie 4, Preble Shawnee 0

Eaton 2, Tri-County North 0: E: Downs 2 goals, Fugate assist, Fitch shutout.

Fairborn 5, Xenia 1: F: Laamri 4 goals, Gumbert goal.

Fairmont 2, Miamisburg 1: F: Davidson goal, Weaver goal.

Fenwick 2, Badin 1: B: Jung goal.

Franklin 2, Carlisle 1: F: Guisse 2 goals, Ramsey assist, Woo assist.

Monroe 11, Edgewood 0: M: Mann 3 goals 2 assists, Buckner 2 goals 2 assists, Tarin shutout.

Northmont 5, Wayne 0: N: Henderson 2 goals, Kleber goal assist, Crist shutout.

Ross 0, Bellbrook 0: R: Sabers shutout. B: Driskell shutout.

Sidney 9, Greenville 0: S: Danklefsen 5 goals, Balduaf shutout.

Springboro 2, Centerville 2: S: Bucholtz goal assist, Arnold goal.

Summit Country Day 5, Fairfield 1

Troy 9, Piqua 0: T: Dillow 3 goals 2 assists, Maitlen 2 goals, Hickernell shutout.

Troy Christian 1, Greenon 0: TC: Zeman goal, Bollinger assist, Denson shutout.

Valley View 10, Twin Valley South 0: VV: Schmidt 4 goals 2 assists, Feliccia, Izor shutout.

Waynesville 7, Yellow Springs 0

Monday’s Results

Bellefontaine 4, Springfield Shawnee 0: B: Konz 3 goals, Turner goal, Torsell shutout.

Bethel 3, Lehman Catholic 1: LC: Wagner goal. B: Rincon goal, Newell goal assist, Kasimov goal assist.

Eaton 1, Talawanda 0: E: Downs goal, Fitch shutout.

Graham 4, Urbana 0: G: Powell goal assist, Griffin shutout.

Middletown Madison 3, Emmanuel Christian 3: MM: Growcock 2 goals, Dwyer goal assist, Bryan assist.

Milton-Union 2, Miami East 1

Tecumseh 2, Ben Logan 0: T: Samosky goal, Esparza goal.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday’s Results

Bellbrook 1, Ross 1: R: Davis goal, Gillum assist.

Cin. Christian 3, Mt. Healthy 0: CC: Lewis goal assist, Jordan shutout.

Fairfield 1, St. Ursula 0: F: Burdine goal, Townsend assist, Marsh shutout.

Greeneview 8, Southeastern 0: G: Simpson 6 goals 1 assist, Waggoner 2 goals, Anderson shutout.

Lehman Catholic 1, Botkins 0

National Trail 2, Tri-County North 1: NT: Cordle goal, Irvin goal, Sorice assist.

Newton 9, Northeastern 0: Ne: Hines 2 goals 1 assist, Szakal 2 goals 1 assist, Ingle shutout.

Preble Shawnee 8, Dixie 1: PS: Unger 4 goals, Ford 3 goals 1 assist, Feck goal.

Summit Country Day 2, Lakota East 2

Valley View 6, Twin Valley South 0

Waynesville 4, Cin. Country Day 0

Monday’s Results

Alter 2, Fairmont 1: A: Sheets goal, Gaeta goal.

Bethel 6, Lehman Catholic 1

Eaton 7, Greenville 0: E: Roberts 3 goals, Roberts 1 goal 2 assists, Redick shutout.

Jonathan Alder 7, North Union 0: JA: Tanferi 3 goals, Timberlake 1 goal 2 assists, Piciano goal assist.

Kenton Ridge 3, Northwestern 3: KR: Fyffe 2 goals 1 assist, Coleman goal, Briggs assist.

McAuley 5, Badin 3: B: Zbroil goal, Combs goal, Becker goal.

Miami East 1, Milton-Union 0

Springfield Shawnee 5, Bellefontaine 2: B: Shumaker goal assist, Ullom goal.

Troy 4, Anna 0: T: Noll 3 goals, Moore goal, Fleenor shutout.

Twin Valley South 6, Tri-County North 0: TVS: Burkett 2 goals 2 assists, Maggard 2 goals 1 assist, Clouse shutout.

Urbana 5, Graham 1

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Monday’s Results

Division I

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: 1. St. Xavier 307; 2. Anderson 310; 3. Moeller 310.

Individual Qualifiers: Morgan (Elder) 72, Standifer (Franklin) 72, Scohy (Bellbrook) 73.

Girls Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Anderson 326; 2. Centerville 327 (Nickell 77, Nunna 85, Snow 82, Bressler 97, Hartley 83); 3. Springboro 332 (Dunkle 74, Brown 86, Dunkle 81, Bailey 99, Grieshop 91).

Individual Qualifiers: Drum (Mt. Notre Dame) 74, Donovan (Lebanon) 75, Becerril (Sycamore) 75.

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday’s Results

Fort Loramie3, Russia 0: FL: Barhorst 37 assists, Brandewie 13 kills, Rodeheffer 12 digs 3 aces.

Newton 3, Ansonia 2: N: Montgomery 25 kills, Williams 5 aces, Stetzel 14 assists.

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0: T: Clawson 10 kills, Post 10 kills, Krimm 18 assists.

Troy 3, Fairborn 0

Monday’s Results

Badin 3, Sycamore 0

Russia 3, Newton 1: N: Montgomery 16 kills 5 blocks 3 aces, Kesling 19 assists.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.