H.S. Results 10/3

Week 7

Thursday’s Results

Bethel-Tate 14, Clermont Northeastern 0

Meadowdale 44, Dunbar 14

Preble Shawnee 55, Tri-County North 8

Boys Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Beavercreek 3, Butler 0: Be: Brenner goal, Guiliano goal, McGovern goal.

Bethel 5, Miami East 0

Dayton Christian 5, Emmanuel Christian 0: DC: Petty 3 goals 1 assist, Girdwood goal assist, Rogers goal assist.

Franklin 1, Edgewood 0: F: Guisse goal, Nkomezi assist, Jorge shutout.

Lakota West 7, Middletown 0: LW: Boyd 3 goals, Kren, Marquardt shutout.

Northwest 2, Talawanda 0

Oak Hills 2, Fairfield 0

Tippecanoe 3, Alter 0: T: Snider goal assist, Smith goal, Jergens goal.

Troy Christian 2, Lehman Catholic 0: Taylor goal, Berner goal, Denson shutout.

Waynesville 8, Eaton 0

Wednesday’s Results

Fairborn 1, Edgewood 1: F: Laamri goal, Gumbert assist.

Graham 2, Bellefontaine 1: G: Powell 2 goals, Rembold assist. B: Turner goal, Konz assist.

Greenon 4, Greeneview 2: Gnon: Goodbar goal assist.

Indian Lake 6, Urbana 0: IL: Pequignot 3 goals 1 assist, Schaub 2 goals, Spofford 2 assists.

Jonathan Alder 7, Northwestern 1

London 0, Ben Logan 0

Sidney 3, Lehman Catholic 2: S: Dia goal, Loaiza goal, Riley goal.

Girls Soccer

Thursday’s Results

Cin. Christian 4, SBEP 0: CC: Jordan, Lugo-Rodriguez shutout.

Fairbanks 9, Madison Plains 0: F: Cutler shutout.

Hamilton 1, Princeton 0

Legacy Christian 9, Yellow Springs 0: LC: Graves 3 goals, Allport, Kinnison shutout.

Milton-Union 4, National Trail 0: MU: Copp 2 goals 1 assist, Brazie goal assist, Shortridge shutout.

Oak Hills 5, Fairfield 0

Twin Valley South 1, Newton 1: TVS: Maggard goal, Bassler assist.

Valley View 2, Brookville 0

Waynesville 5, Eaton 0: W: Williams 2 goals, Click, Hart shutout.

Wednesday’s Results

Alter 2, Carroll 0: A: Kyre goal, Schrimpf goal, Jones shutout.

Bellefontaine 4, Graham 0: B: Shumaker 3 goals, Watson goal, Whitaker shutout.

Butler 7, Stebbins 0: B: Washburn 3 goals, Rosenkranz goal assist, Budding 3 assists.

Centerville 2, Beavercreek 0

Fairmont 5, Springfield 0

Greenon 5, Greeneview 4: Gnon: Riley 3 goals, Journell goal assist, Minteer goal. Gv: Sandlin 2 goals, Simpson 1 goal 2 assists, Waggoner goal.

Jonathan Alder 2, Northwestern 0: JA: Piciano goal assist, Timberlake goal, Magginis shutout.

McNicholas 2, Chaminade Julienne 1

Sidney 2, Tippecanoe 1: S: Curl goal assist, Vordemark goal, McKinney assist.

Springboro 10, Wayne 0: S: Burns 2 goals 1 assist, Blain 2 goals 1 assist.

Springfield Shawnee 1, Kenton Ridge 1: SS: Mattern goal, Richardson assist. KR: Fyffe goal, Briggs assist.

Troy 2, Fairborn 0: T: Frigge goal, Noll goal, Fleenor shutout.

Urbana 3, Indian Lake 0: U: Mounce 2 goals, Mackendrick goal assist, Forson shutout.

Yellow Springs 4, Ponitz 2

Boys Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division II

At Maumee Bay

Qualifying Teams: 1. Ottawa Hills 329; 2. St. Marys Memorial 335 (Steger 84, Dingledine 81, Lampert 86, Behr 84, Roby 87).

Individual Qualifiers: Montgomery (Sandusky) 73; Overman (Coldwater) 79.

Girls Golf

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division II

At Pipestone

Qualifying Teams: 1. Fenwick 351 (Rush 78, Lohman 93, Blankenship 89, Roethlisberger 91, Haas 94); 2. Madeira 356.

Individual Qualifiers: Fink (CHCA) 77; Miller (Alter) 78.

Girls Volleyball

Thursday’s Results

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0: FL: Barhorst 37 assists, Mescher 18 kills, Brandewie 19 digs.

Newton 3, National Trail 0: N: Montgomery 19 kills, Kesling 18 assists 4 aces, Williams 4 aces.

Wednesday’s Results

Bellefontaine 3, Tecumseh 0

Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: T: Clawson 13 kills, Krimm 21 assists 9 aces, Luginbuhl 3 blocks.

