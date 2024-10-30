H.S. Results 10/29: Girls Soccer Regional Tournament begins

TOURNAMENT

Tuesday’s Results

Division I

Mason 2, Lebanon 1

Springboro 2, Pickerington North 1: S: DeMoss 2 goals, Johnson assist, Blain assist.

Division III

Badin 4, CHCA 0

Butler 2, Ross 1: B: Washburn goal assist, Gyan goal, Chambers assist. R: McFarland goal, Gillum assist.

Division IV

Summit Country Day 5, Oakwood 0

Waynesville 3, Mariemont 2: W: Dunford goal, Hart goal, Kuhns goal.

Division V

Legacy Christian 4, Greeneview 3: LC: Graves 2 goals, Solomon goal assist, Combs goal. G: Simpson 2 goals, Queary goal.

Madeira 8, Delphos St. John’s 0

