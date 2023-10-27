BreakingNews
Sen. Vance visits Springfield base, praises mission and economic impact

H.S. Results 10/26

High School Sports
13 hours ago
X

PREP RESULTS

Boys Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division III

Dayton Christian 2, Miami East 1

Girls Soccer

TOURNAMENT

Thursday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 1, Anderson 0, 2OT: C: Boettcher goal, Koch assist, Reichard shutout.

Milford 3, Beavercreek 0

Mt. Notre Dame 1, Oak Hills 0

Seton 4, Springboro 1

Division II

Badin 2, McAuley 1: B: Creech 2 goals, Rhodes assist, Mathews assist.

Summit Country Day 5, Carroll 2

Waynesville 3, Tippecanoe 1: W: Williams 2 goals, Woody goal, Erbach assist.

Division III

Cin. Country Day 5, Anna 0

Madeira 3, Lehman Catholic 0

Mariemont 3, Legacy Christian 2

West Liberty-Salem 2, Clermont Northeastern 0: WLS: Dunham 2 goals, Weaver assist, Collins shutout.

Girls Volleyball

TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s Results

Division I

Centerville 3, Sidney 0

Lebanon 3, Wayne 0

Seton 3, Milford 0

Springboro 3, Bellbrook 1

Ursuline Academy 3, Turpin 0

Division IV

Cin. Christian 3, Ripley Union-Lewis 0

MVCA 3, Middletown Christian 1

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

In Other News
1
H.S. Results 10/24
2
H.S. Results 10/19: Dunbar football wins City League title
3
H.S. Results 10/17: Boys Soccer tournament begins
4
H.S. Results 10/16: Girls Soccer, Volleyball tournaments begin
5
H.S. Results 10/5: Paul scores 100th career goal for Botkins girls...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top