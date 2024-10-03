H.S. Results 10/2

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Fairborn 1, Edgewood 1: F: Laamri goal, Gumbert assist.
Graham 2, Bellefontaine 1: G: Powell 2 goals, Rembold assist. B: Turner goal, Konz assist.
Greenon 4, Greeneview 2: Gnon: Goodbar goal assist.
Indian Lake 6, Urbana 0: IL: Pequignot 3 goals 1 assist, Schaub 2 goals, Spofford 2 assists.
Jonathan Alder 7, Northwestern 1
London 0, Ben Logan 0
Sidney 3, Lehman Catholic 2: S: Dia goal, Loaiza goal, Riley goal.
Tuesday’s Results
Alter 2, McNicholas 0: A: Sweeney goal, Wierzbanowski goal, Kaufman shutout.
Anderson 5, Fairfield 1
Beavercreek 1, Centerville 0: B: Dierker goal, Trimmer assist, Kolaczkowski shutout.
Bellbrook 2, Monroe 1: M: Oborne goal.
Brookville 7, Miami East 1: B: King 3 goals 1 assist, Whorton 2 goals 1 assist, King 1 goal 2 assists.
Butler 7, Stebbins 1
Carroll 3, Fenwick 0: C: O’Bleness 2 goals 1 assist, Haggerty goal assist, Memering shutout.
Chaminade Julienne 1, Badin 1: B: Brown goal, Questa assist.
Cin. Christian 7, Lockland 0: CC: Sheridan 3 goals 1 assist, King, Willis shutout.
Fairmont 7, Springfield 0: F: Herman 2 goals 1 assist, Irakoze 2 goals.
Miamisburg 2, Northmont 1
Newton 3, Dixie 3: N: Beidelman 3 goals.
Ponitz 3, Stivers 1
Ross 3, Franklin 0
Springboro 8, Wayne 1
Tippecanoe 8, Sidney 0: T: Haas 2 goals 3 assists, Harding goal assist, Sawyer shutout.
Troy 12, Fairborn 1: T: Dillow 4 goals 3 assists, Sexton 3 goals, Murphy 2 goals 3 assists.
Troy Christian 8, Yellow Springs 0: TC: Barnishin 2 goals 1 assist, Zeman 2 assists.
Waynesville 8, Middletown Madison 0
Girls Soccer
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 2, Carroll 0: A: Kyre goal, Schrimpf goal, Jones shutout.
Bellefontaine 4, Graham 0: B: Shumaker 3 goals, Watson goal, Whitaker shutout.
Butler 7, Stebbins 0: B: Washburn 3 goals, Rosenkranz goal assist, Budding 3 assists.
Centerville 2, Beavercreek 0
Fairmont 5, Springfield 0
Greenon 5, Greeneview 4: Gnon: Riley 3 goals, Journell goal assist, Minteer goal. Gv: Sandlin 2 goals, Simpson 1 goal 2 assists, Waggoner goal.
Jonathan Alder 2, Northwestern 0: JA: Piciano goal assist, Timberlake goal, Magginis shutout.
McNicholas 2, Chaminade Julienne 1
Sidney 2, Tippecanoe 1: S: Curl goal assist, Vordemark goal, McKinney assist.
Springboro 10, Wayne 0: S: Burns 2 goals 1 assist, Blain 2 goals 1 assist.
Springfield Shawnee 1, Kenton Ridge 1: SS: Mattern goal, Richardson assist. KR: Fyffe goal, Briggs assist.
Troy 2, Fairborn 0: T: Frigge goal, Noll goal, Fleenor shutout.
Urbana 3, Indian Lake 0: U: Mounce 2 goals, Mackendrick goal assist, Forson shutout.
Tuesday’s Results
Hamilton 8, Mt. Healthy 0
Legacy Christian 6, Dayton Christian 0: LC: Solomon 2 goals 1 assist, Sweeney 2 goals, Allport shutout.
Milton-Union 4, Brookville 2: B: Kummer goal. MU: Copp 3 goals, Nichols goal assist, Brazie 2 assists.
Newton 7, Dixie 0
Ponitz 7, Stivers 0
Preble Shawnee 5, National Trail 0
Ross 4, Franklin 1: R: Chernock goal assist. F: Bates goal.
Waynesville 6, Middletown Madison 0
Boys Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division II
At Pipestone
Qualifying Teams: 1. Alter 292 (Kreusch 72, Gochenouer 71, Kreusch 75, Tabar 74, Anderson 78); 2. Northwestern 306 (Adkins 76, Hockett 75, Harris 84, Brackney 76, Bishop 79).
Individual Qualifiers: Bartlett (Wyoming) 71, Webb (Wyoming) 71.
Girls Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s Results
Division II
At Pipestone
Qualifying Teams: 1. Fenwick 351 (Rush 78, Lohman 93, Blankenship 89, Roethlisberger 91, Haas 94); 2. Madeira 356.
Individual Qualifiers: Fink (CHCA) 77; Miller (Alter) 78.
Girls Volleyball
Wednesday’s Results
Bellefontaine 3, Tecumseh 0
Tippecanoe 3, Piqua 0: T: Clawson 13 kills, Krimm 21 assists 9 aces, Luginbuhl 3 blocks.
Tuesday’s Results
Badin 3, Colerain 0
Kenton Ridge 3, Tecumseh 0
Tippecanoe 3, Fairborn 0: T: Clawson 13 kills, Richardson 19 assists, Aselage 2 blocks.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.