H.S. Results 10/17: Boys Soccer tournament begins

PREP RESULTS
Boys Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Beavercreek 6, Piqua 0: B: Probasco, Wamsley shutout.
Butler 4, Stebbins 0
Centerville 8, Xenia 0
Fairfield 3, Ross 2, OT: F: Cunningham goal assist, Blackwell goal, Uhl goal.
Fairmont 1, Tecumseh 0, OT: F: Meilstrup goal, Brock assist.
Harrison 4, Oak Hills 3, SO
Kings 10, Talawanda 0
Lakota East 3, Colerain 0
LaSalle 1, Princeton 0
Lebanon 3, Wayne 0: L: Walker 2 goals, McKinney 1 goal 2 assists, Pierson shutout.
Loveland 2, Milford 1, OT
Mason 8, Edgewood 0
Miamisburg 4, Northmont 2
Middletown 2, Withrow 0
Moeller 10, Western Brown 0
Northwest 2, West Clermont 1, 2 OT
Springboro 6, Sidney 0
Sycamore 3, Hamilton 1
Troy 5, Belmont 2: T: Dillow 2 goals, Malott goal assist.
Turpin 8, Winton Woods 0
Walnut Hills 8, Western Hills 0
Division II
Badin 9, Valley View 1: B: Warner 6 goals, Friedel 2 goals 1 assist, Eldridge goal.
Batavia 2, Bethel-Tate 1
Bellbrook 6, Ponitz 0
Ben Logan 2, Springfield Shawnee 1
Bethel 5, Graham 1: B: Tallmadge 3 goals, Kasimov 2 goals 1 assist, Etmans 2 assists.
Brookville 2, Greenon 0: B: Chambers 2 goals, Whorton assist, Cowens shutout.
Carroll 8, Trotwood 0: C: Seymour 2 goals 1 assists, Truckenmiller 1 goal 2 assists, Kruse goal assist, Memering shutout.
CHCA 1, Roger Bacon 0
Clinton-Massie 1, Wilmington 0
Indian Lake 3, Kenton Ridge 2, OT
McNicholas 9, North College Hill 0
Norwood 4, Reading 1
Oakwood 8, Franklin 0
Taylor 3, Mt. Healthy 0
Tippecanoe 8, Urbana 0: T: Haas 3 goals, Miller 1 goal 2 assists, Ransom goal assist.
Wyoming 8, New Richmond 0
Division III
Botkins 4, Lehman Catholic 0
Cin. Christian 2, Deer Park 0: CC: Davalos 2 goals, Willis shutout.
Cin. Country Day 8, Felicity-Franklin 0
Clermont Northeastern 1, Georgetown 0
Dayton Christian 8, Catholic Central 0
Dixie 3, Northwestern 2
Fenwick 6, Fayetteville Perry 1
Greeneview 8, Clark Montessori 0
Jackson Center 5, Miami Valley 0
Legacy Christian 9, Northwestern 1
Madeira 8, Purcell Marian 0
Mariemont 8, Lockland 0
Miami East 4, Calvary Christian 0
Tri-County North 4, Preble Shawnee 0
Troy Christian 16, Stivers 0: TC: Free 3 goals 1 assist, Berner 3 goals, Denson shutout.
Waynesville 8, Middletown Christian 0
West Liberty-Salem 2, Milton-Union 1
Yellow Springs 7, Fairlawn 0
Girls Soccer
TOURNAMENT
Monday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 10, Ponitz 0
Chaminade Julienne 8, Springfield 0
Fairfield 2, Harrison 1
Fairmont 4, Stebbins 0
Kings 2, Ross 1, OT
Lakota East 3, Lebanon 0: LE: Richburg goal, Bencic goal, Kamphuis goal.
Lakota West 3, Hamilton 0
Little Miami 2, Sycamore 0
Miamisburg 8, Stivers 0
Northmont 3, Fairborn 1
Oak Hills 8, Edgewood 0
Seton 8, Talawanda 0
St. Ursula 8, Colerain 0
Troy 8, Belmont 0
Ursuline Academy 3, Princeton 1
Wayne 8, Piqua 0
Xenia 8, West Carrollton 0
Division II
Alter 4, Oakwood 1
Bellbrook 15, Wilmington 0
Bellefontaine 2, Tecumseh 1: B: Penhorwood goal, Shumaker goal.
Ben Logan 6, Kenton Ridge 0: BL: Henderson 3 goals 1 assist, Burrey 2 goals 3 assists, Bates shutout.
Carroll 9, Indian Lake 0
Eaton 2, Fenwick 0: E: Heggs 2 goals, Miller assist, Roberts assist.
McAuley 3, CHCA 2, OT
McNicholas 2, Taylor 0
Monroe 8, Carlisle 0
Roger Bacon 8, Goshen 0
Summit Country Day 8, Northwest 0
Tippecanoe 10, Trotwood 0: Ti: Shafer 2 goals 3 assists, Dettwiller 1 goal 2 assists, Adkins shutout.
Valley View 7, Clinton-Massie 0
Wyoming 3, Batavia 1
Division III
Botkins 8, Tri-County North 0
Clark Montessori 2, Cin. Christian 1
Dayton Christian 1, Twin Valley South 0
Felicity Franklin 3, Finneytown 0
Georgetown 4, Ripley Union Lewis 0
Greeneview 8, Blanchester 0: G: Simpson 2 goals 1 assist, Waggoner 2 goals 1 assist, Sandlin goal assist.
Greenon 8, Northeastern 0: G: Gilbreth 3 goals, Riley 2 goals, Minteer 1 goal 2 assists.
Legacy Christian 8, Southeastern 0
Norwood 7, SBEP 0
Girls Volleyball
TOURNAMENT
Tuesday’s Results
Division I
Beavercreek 3, Ponitz 0
Centerville 3, Belmont 0
Fairmont 3, West Carrollton 0
Harrison 3, Winton Woods 0
Little Miami 3, Lakota West 1
Oak Hills 3, Northwest 0
Piqua 3, Fairborn 0
Princeton 3, Middletown 1
Sidney 3, Troy 1
Springboro 3, Butler 1
Sycamore 3, Goshen 0
Turpin 3, Mt. Healthy 0
Division II
Bellefontaine 3, Trotwood 0
Ben Logan 3, Greenville 1
Indian Hill 3, Taft 0
Northwestern 3, Urbana 0
Taylor 3, Shroeder 0
Division III
Bethel 3, Milton-Union 1
East Clinton 3, Purcell Marian 0
Madeira 3, Finneytown 0
Mariemont 3, Clermont Northeastern 1
Preble Shawnee 3, Dayton Christian 0
West Liberty-Salem 3, Tri-County North 0
Division IV
Cedarville 3, Calvary Christian 0
Jackson Center 3, Catholic Central 0
Russia 3, Emmanuel Christian 0
Southeastern 3, National Trail 0
Monday’s Results
Division I
Fairfield 3, Talawanda 2
Hamilton 3, Edgewood 0
Division II
Graham 3, Tecumseh 0
Kenton Ridge 3, Northridge 0
Tippecanoe 3, Meadowdale 0: T: Aselage 10 kills, Krimm 14 assists, Sessions 14 aces.
Division III
Anna 3, Triad 0
Brookville 3, Springfield Shawnee 0
Deer Park 3, Norwood 0
Miami East 3, Greeneview 0
Summit Country Day 3, SBEP 0
Division IV
Botkins 3, Ansonia 2
Cin. Christian 3, Felicity-Franklin 0
Covington 3, Mississinawa Valley 0
Fairlawn 3, Riverside 0
Fayetteville Perry 3, Lockland 0
Fort Loramie 3, Jefferson 0
Lehman Catholic 3, Twin Valley South 0: LC: Rank 24 assists, Corner 6 blocks, Geise 5 aces.
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.