H.S. Results 10/13-10/14

PREP RESULTS
Football
Thursday’s Results
Gamble Montessori 49, Dayton Christian 12
Tippecanoe 45, Fairborn 3
BOX SCORES
TIPPECANOE 45, FAIRBORN 3
T 16 21 0 8 – 45
F 0 3 0 0 –3
First Quarter
T: Everhart 8 run (Kleather kick).
T: Everhart 3 run (Kleather kick).
F: Safety.
Second Quarter
F: Dierker 32 FG.
T: Coppock 30 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).
T: Everhart 2 run (Kleather kick).
T: Rindler 18 pass from Poronsky (Kleather kick).
Fourth Quarter
T: Clausen 9 run (Rindler run).
Boys Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Alter 3, Centerville 3: Gottron (C) goal, Combs (C) goal, Drabenstott (C) goal, Battaglia (A) goal, Wierzbanowski (A) goal, Brandt (A) goal.
Badin 5, McNicholas 1
Bethel 5, Twin Valley South 0
Brookville 4, Middletown Madison 1
Carroll 2, Chaminade Julienne 1
Colerain 1, Mason 0
Dixie 5, Franklin 1
Emmanuel Christian 3, Miami Valley 0
Fairbanks 8, Madison Plains 0
Greenon 5, Greeneview 3
Lakota East 3, Fairfield 1
Lakota West 3, Oak Hills 1
Miamisburg 4, Xenia 1
Middletown 2, Hamilton 0
Oakwood 2, Bellbrook 1
Preble Shawnee 4, Dunbar 3
Sidney 8, Greenville 0
Springfield 8, Trotwood 0
Sycamore 4, Princeton 2
Tecumseh 2, Kenton Ridge 1: Alvarado (T) goal, Munoz (T) goal.
Troy 1, Piqua 1
Troy Christian 9, Lehman Catholic 0
Wayne 3, Butler 1
Waynesville 0, Monroe 0
Wednesday’s Results
Bellefontaine 6, London 3
Ben Logan 1, Northwestern 0
Jonathan Alder 3, Springfield Shawnee 0
Urbana 4, Indian Lake 3
Valley View 4, Middletown Madison 1
Girls Soccer
Thursday’s Results
Bellbrook 1, Oakwood 1
Dayton Christian 3, Col. Wellington 0: Collins (DC) goal, Seaquist (DC) goal, Poindexter (DC) goal.
Fairbanks 11, Madison Plains 0
Franklin 6, Dixie 0
Greenon 5, Greeneview 2
Hamilton 14, Middletown 0
Kenton Ridge 2, Tecumseh 1: Mastin (T) goal, LaPois (T) assist.
Lakota East 3, Fairfield 0
Mason 7, Colerain 2
Middletown Madison 2, Brookville 1
Monroe 2, Waynesville 0
Newton 4, Legacy Christian 2
Oak Hills 1, Lakota West 0
Springfield Shawnee 2, Northwestern 1
Sycamore 4, Princeton 0
Twin Valley South 2, Preble Shawnee 0
Urbana 11, Stivers 1
Valley View 3, Eaton 2
Wednesday’s Results
Alter 7, Chaminade Julienne 0
Badin 2, Carroll 1
Beavercreek 1, Fairmont 0
Bellefontaine 2, London 0
Butler 1, Tippecanoe 0
Centerville 3, Wayne 0
Miamisburg 4, Springboro 1
Northmont 7, Springfield 0
Northwestern 2, Ben Logan 0
Sidney 11, Greenville 0
Springfield Shawnee 3, Jonathan Alder 0
Urbana 3, Indian Lake 0
Valley View 3, Middletown Madison 1
Xenia 2, Fairborn 1
Boys Golf
DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Thursday’s Results
Division I
At Beavercreek
Qualifying Teams: Elder 308 (Caliguri 74, Morgan 74, Schutte 77, Langdon 83, Nichols 84); Mason 312 (Wilhelm 76, Hollenbeck 77, Vonderhaar 80, Heister 79, Materni 82); Lakota East 312 (Wilson 74, Sylla 74, Curry 86, Wood 91, Uhl 78).
Individual Qualifiers: Magill (Bellbrook) 72, Frederick (Moeller) 73, Ward (Harrison) 74.
Girls Volleyball
Thursday’s Results
Tippecanoe 3, Stebbins 0: Gustavson (T) 12 kills, Hoskins (T) 22 assists, Mader (T) 9 digs.
Wednesday’s Results
East Dayton Christian 3, Thurgood Marshall 0
Ponitz 3, Jefferson 0
Stivers 3, West Carrollton 0
REPORTING RESULTS
Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.