H.S. Results 10/1-10/2

High School Sports
5 minutes ago

PREP RESULTS

Football

Saturday’s Results

Elder 59, Moeller 58

Hughes 46, Woodward 6

Friday’s Results

Allen East 49, Delphos Jefferson 35

Anderson 28, Winton Woods 21

Ansonia 27, National Trail 7

Badin 31, Alter 0

Belmont 36, Thurgood Marshall 6

Cathedral (IN) 35, La Salle 7

Catholic Central 35, Cedarville 0

Centerville 53, Beavercreek 0

Chaminade Julienne 63, Carroll 7

Cin. Country Day 45, New Miami 0

Clinton-Massie 42, Western Brown 35

Col. Academy 29, Fort Loramie 28

Dayton Christian 19, Middletown Christian 14

Delphos St. John’s 35, Parkway 13

Eaton 29, Brookville 7

Edgewood 49, Northwest 6

Fairbanks 41, Triad 7

Fairmont 24, Miamisburg 6

Graham 54, Northwestern 18

Greeneview 35, Madison Plains 0

Greenon 42, Southeastern 14

Hamilton 50, Oak Hills 7

Harrison 33, Mount Healthy 25

Indian Lake 48, Urbana 21

Jonathan Alder 24, Kenton Ridge 21

Lakota East 7, Colerain 6

Lakota West 42, Fairfield 10

Lima Bath 17, Defiance 13

London 29, Tecumseh 10

Loveland 44, Walnut Hills 19

Marion Local 30, Fort Recovery 0

Mason 43, Sycamore 40

McNicholas 34, Fenwick 14

Mechanicsburg 34, Northeastern 7

Milford 31, Little Miami 6

Milton-Union 51, Covington 0

Mississinawa Valley 28, Bradford 10

Monroe 28, Franklin 7

New Bremen 35, Minster 7

North Union 35, Ben Logan 7

Northridge 21, Bethel 0

Oakwood 21, Waynesville 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Celina 0

Piqua 49, Greenville 0

Preble Shawnee 42, Tri-County North 22

Princeton 46, Middletown 21

Riverside 44, Lehman Catholic 14

Roger Bacon 42, CHCA 7

Ross 41, Talawanda 20

Sidney 36, West Carrollton 6

Springfield 26, Springboro 0

Springfield Shawnee 28, Bellefontaine 14

St. Bernard 24, MVCA 14

St. Henry 21, Coldwater 14

St. Marys 48, Kenton 7

Stebbins 38, Fairborn 0

Summit Country Day 36, Norwood 29

Taft 50, Western Hills 0

Tippecanoe 31, Troy 16

Trinity (KY) 33, St. Xavier 32

Tri-Village 53, Arcanum 28

Trotwood 42, Ponitz 0

Troy Christian 21, Miami East 20

Turpin 28, Lebanon 13

Twin Valley South 33, Dixie 7

Valley View 34, Carlisle 14

Van Wert 49, Lima Shawnee 14

Versailles 38, Anna 0

Wapakoneta 30, Elida 13

Wayne 49, Northmont 18

West Jefferson 42, West Liberty-Salem 28

Wilmington 45, Goshen 7

Wyoming 18, Taylor 0

Xenia 40, Butler 34

Thursday’s Results

Bellbrook 63, Middletown Madison 13

Bethel-Tate 43, Clermont Northeastern 14

Dunbar 42, Meadowdale 22

BOX SCORES

BADIN 31, ALTER 0

A 0 0 0 0 – 0

B 7 14 7 3 – 31

First Quarter

B: Walsh 64 run (Niesen kick).

Second Quarter

B: Vidourek 6 run (Niesen kick).

B: Moore 29 pass from Vidourek (Niesen kick).

Third Quarter

B: Walsh 40 run (Niesen kick).

Fourth Quarter

B: Niesen 25 FG.

EATON 29, BROOKVILLE 7

E 0 14 6 9 – 29

B 0 7 0 0 – 7

Second Quarter

B: Lamb 19 run (Wissinger kick).

E: Martin 95 kickoff return (Michael kick).

E: Ebright 1 run (Michael kick).

Third Quarter

E: Orr 26 pass from Ebright (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

B: Safety.

E: Williams 55 run (Michael kick).

GREENEVIEW 35, MADISON PLAINS 0

MP 0 0 0 0 – 0

G 7 14 14 0 – 35

First Quarter

G: Phillips 4 run (Leonard kick).

Second Quarter

G: DeHaven 8 run (Leonard kick).

G: Hurst 1 run (Leonard kick).

Third Quarter

G: Phillips 1 run (Leonard kick).

G: Hurst 12 run (Leonard kick).

LAKOTA WEST 42, FAIRFIELD 10

F 0 3 0 7 – 10

LW 14 14 7 7 – 42

First Quarter

LW: Goode 1 run (Duncan kick).

LW: Bolden 1 run (Duncan kick).

Second Quarter

LW: Bolden 1 run (Duncan kick).

LW: Minich 17 pass from Bolden (Bohn kick).

F: Snell 43 FG.

Third Quarter

LW: Brown 28 pass from Bolden (Duncan kick).

Fourth Quarter

LW: Wilson 4 run (Bohn kick).

F: Shanklin pass from Fisher (McGuire kick).

NORTHRIDGE 21, BETHEL 0

N 0 7 14 0 – 21

B 0 0 0 0 – 0

Second Quarter

N: Henry 2 run (Andres kick).

Third Quarter

N: Kelly 90 kickoff return (kick fail).

N: Tyree 29 fumble return (Henry run).

PIQUA 49, GREENVILLE 0

P 7 28 14 0 – 49

G 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

P: Medley 41 run (Trombley kick).

Second Quarter

P: Kemp 1 run (Trombley kick).

P: Roberts 66 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

P: Ouhl 4 run (Trombley kick).

P: Medley 33 pass from Ouhl (Trombley kick).

Third Quarter

P: Medley 48 run (Trombley kick).

P: Ouhl 1 run (Trombley kick).

ROSS 41, TALAWANDA 20

T 0 13 0 7 – 20

R 0 21 7 13 – 41

Second Quarter

T: Bothast-Revalee 65 run (kick fail).

T: Morris-Williams 1 run (Young kick).

R: Warren 5 run (Neumaier kick).

R: Caldwell 7 run (Neumaier kick).

R: Iams 17 pass from Brown (Neumaier kick).

Third Quarter

R: Sevier 37 run (Neumaier kick).

Fourth Quarter

R: Brown 19 run (Neumaier kick).

R: Brown 25 run (Neumaier kick).

T: Glass 10 run (Young kick).

SPRINGFIELD 26, SPRINGBORO 0

Sf 13 6 0 7 – 26

Sb 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

Sf: Belle 4 run (Yost kick).

Sf: Smoot 17 run (kick fail).

Second Quarter

Sf: Norman 22 run (kick fail).

Fourth Quarter

Sf: Thigpen 15 pass from Smoot (Yost kick).

STEBBINS 38, FAIRBORN 0

S 14 17 0 7 – 38

F 0 0 0 0 – 0

First Quarter

S: Norton 57 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

S: Harris-Belle 15 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

Second Quarter

S: Dozier 37 FG.

S: Norton 71 punt return (Dozier kick).

S: Norton 23 pass from Keller (Dozier kick).

Fourth Quarter

S: Holloway 4 run (Dozier kick).

WAYNE 49, NORTHMONT 18

N 0 0 12 6 – 18

W 7 21 0 21 – 49

First Quarter

W: Kinley 9 run (Daulton kick).

Second Quarter

W: Kinley 47 punt return (Daulton kick).

W: Mukes III 73 punt return (Daulton kick).

W: Kinley 30 pass from Lewis (Daulton kick).

Third Quarter

N: Gregory 11 pass from Cortner (kick fail).

N: Gregory 11 pass from Cortner (pass fail).

Fourth Quarter

W: Kinley 32 run (Daulton kick).

N: Brownlee 9 pass from Cortner (run fail).

W: Ward 42 run (Daulton kick).

W: Dorsey 6 run (Daulton kick).

Boys Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Alter 1, Monroe 1: Brown (A) goal, Wierzbanowski (A) assist, Martinez (M) goal.

Badin 3, Norwood 0

Beavercreek 3, Elder 0

Bethel 8, Kenton Ridge 2: Houck (B) 2 goals 1 assist, Keesee (B) 2 goals 3 assists, Tallmadge (B) 2 goals, Blackburn (KR) goal, Grigsby (KR) goal.

Colerain 1, Harrison 1

Edgewood 0, Northwest 0

Madison Plains 8, Wellston 1

McNicholas 3, Fenwick 0

Northmont 3, Fairborn 2

Oakwood 4, Mariemont 2

Springfield 4, Piqua 2

Stebbins 2, Graham 1

Sycamore 2, Springboro 1

Troy 10, Greenville 0

West Carrollton 3, Preble Shawnee 2

Girls Soccer

Saturday’s Results

Dixie 12, Madison-Plains 1

Graham 9, Stebbins 2

Greeneview 4, Fairbanks 3

Lynchburg Clay 3, Edgewood 2

Middletown Christian 7, Miami Valley 2

Milton-Union 2, Legacy Christian 2

National Trail 9, Yellow Springs 2

Seton 3, Centerville 1

Talawanda 6, Eaton 4

Xenia 2, Sidney 2

Girls Volleyball

Saturday’s Results

Botkins 3, Bradford 1

Houston 3, Newton 1: Rapp (N) 19 assists 6 digs, Walters (N) 16 kills 5 blocks, Deeter (N) 9 kills 12 digs.

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.

