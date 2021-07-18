Happy Half Marathon hoping for biggest race ever in August

Race volunteers pose for a photo at the 2019 Happy Half Marathon in Springfield.

On the 13.1-mile course, runners will see the Westcott House, Cliff Park, Wittenberg University, the Ridgewood neighborhood and Springfield High School, while also completing miles on the two segments of Springfield’s bike trails: the Buck Creek Trail and the Simon Kenton Trail.

Mike Maloney’s sons, Adam and Alex, organized the race for the fourth straight year along with their cousin Chris Meister.

“It started as a family run when we were training for Columbus Marathon,” Adam said. “My brother and my cousins were training for Columbus, and they ran the original course in 2010.”

Alex Loehrer was the race director for the early years of the event. The Maloneys and Meister were always involved in the race and took it over four years ago.

As of Thursday, there were 190 runners signed up for the event, and more than 300 are expected to participate. They will get to enjoy a pancake breakfast at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company after the race and celebrate with unique finisher’s medals handcrafted by local glass artist Doug Frates.

Runners can register on the race’s website. Maloney expects the largest turnout in race history. It would help raise the fundraising total, which has reached $35,000 in the last four years alone.

“It all goes to Springfield Regional Cancer Center,” Adam said. “That’s where (Mike Maloney) had his treatment, and he loved the people there, They liked him. He would just walk across the street from work at W.R. Hackett, get his treatment and then go back to work in the afternoon. They’ve been great working with us and are really appreciative of us having the race.”