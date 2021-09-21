Centerville grad joins Browns active roster

In his NFL career, Odenigbo, has played in 32 regular-season games. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the seventh round in 2017. He made 15 starts for the Vikings in 2020. He has 59 career tackles, including 10.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

This is Odenigbo’s second stint with the Browns. He was on the roster for the first three games in 2018 but was inactive.