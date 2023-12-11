High school sports: Hall of fame track coach passes away

35 minutes ago
The Miami Valley recently lost a legend in the track and field community.

Ralph Bergdoll passed away last month at the age of 87 in Dayton.

A West Virginia native, he was a member of the Ohio Track and Field Hall of Fame who coached track at Miamisburg from 1958-87 and later worked at Wittenberg.

Bergdoll, who also ran a regional recruiting site during his retirement years, also served as an official for USA Track and Field.

A service is planned for Bergdoll at St. James Methodist Church in Miamisburg at 11 a.m. Friday.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

