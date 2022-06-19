High School Softball: Hall of Famer Delaney finishes career as Clark County wins leader

SOUTH CHARLESTON — After 34 years, Clark County coaching legend Randy “Tojo” Delaney is calling it a career.
The longtime Southeastern High School softball coach finished his career as Clark County’s all-time leader in wins with 523 and was recently inducted into the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“The main thing is the ability to be able to stick around for as many years as I have that got me there,” Delaney said. “That doesn’t make me the best coach there ever was by any means. I’ve been able to hang around. We’ve had some athletes and I’ve been surrounded by some great assistant coaches.”
The Trojans went 18-7 this spring, winning the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division championship for the third time in four years and advancing to a Division IV district final. Earlier this season, Delaney passed Northwestern’s Nancy Dutton as Clark County’s all-time wins leader.
“I never dreamed even two or three years ago with the COVID year that it would ever happen,” Delaney said. “I would’ve probably been done and retired from coaching if it wasn’t for the COVID year. Three or four years ago it wasn’t even a thought that it would happen. Whether I made it or not, this year was it.”
During his tenure, the Trojans won nine league championships, six district titles and made three appearances in the regional finals. He finished his career 17th all-time in Ohio softball coaching victories with a career record of 523-287.
Last fall, Delaney got a call that he would be inducted into the OHSFCA Hall of Fame. He was honored at a ceremony last winter.
“It means a lot when other people think that much of you,” Delaney said. “Again, it’s the number of years. If I would’ve been your normal 20-year coach, I’m not even close.”
Delaney has seen the game evolve during his four decades on the diamond.
“If you had a kid that worked at pitching and could pitch and had about three athletes around them, you had a heck of a team,” Delaney said. “30 years later, you can have a heck of a pitcher and you still may not have much of a team with athletes because there’s so many kids playing summer travel ball.”
Without the help of his players, parents and assistant coaches over the years, none of this would’ve been possible, Delaney said.
“I’m just the one standing at the end with a number,” Delaney said. “It’s the old saying, ‘You’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with.’ It’s been very true with players, but also parents and most of all my assistants over the years.”
Clark County Prep Softball All-time Coaching Victories
Randy “Tojo” Delaney, Southeastern 523
Nancy Dutton, Northwestern 513
Ed Foulk, Kenton Ridge 462
Greg Newland, Springfield South 400
Missy Johnson, Northwestern 367
Doug Skinner, Catholic Central 328
