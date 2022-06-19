High School Softball: Hall of Famer Delaney finishes career as Clark County wins leader

During his tenure, the Trojans won nine league championships, six district titles and made three appearances in the regional finals. He finished his career 17th all-time in Ohio softball coaching victories with a career record of 523-287.

Last fall, Delaney got a call that he would be inducted into the OHSFCA Hall of Fame. He was honored at a ceremony last winter.

“It means a lot when other people think that much of you,” Delaney said. “Again, it’s the number of years. If I would’ve been your normal 20-year coach, I’m not even close.”

Delaney has seen the game evolve during his four decades on the diamond.

“If you had a kid that worked at pitching and could pitch and had about three athletes around them, you had a heck of a team,” Delaney said. “30 years later, you can have a heck of a pitcher and you still may not have much of a team with athletes because there’s so many kids playing summer travel ball.”

Without the help of his players, parents and assistant coaches over the years, none of this would’ve been possible, Delaney said.

“I’m just the one standing at the end with a number,” Delaney said. “It’s the old saying, ‘You’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with.’ It’s been very true with players, but also parents and most of all my assistants over the years.”

Clark County Prep Softball All-time Coaching Victories

Randy “Tojo” Delaney, Southeastern 523

Nancy Dutton, Northwestern 513

Ed Foulk, Kenton Ridge 462

Greg Newland, Springfield South 400

Missy Johnson, Northwestern 367

Doug Skinner, Catholic Central 328