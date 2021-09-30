High School Insider: Tecumseh boys soccer seeking first CBC Kenton Trail title since 2017

“It’s a huge rivalry,” Runner said. “It’s fun. It seems like it’s always a shootout when we come here.”

The Arrows have four seniors this fall -- Alvarado, Cruz, Trujillo and goalkeeper Jonathan Alvarado.

“They push everyone and practice and they’ve got good fundamentals,” Runner said. “It’s fun to see them mature over the years. Now they’re starting to be the guys everybody looks to to step up.”

Jose Alvarado ranks second in the CBC with 24 points (11 goals, 2 assists), while Cruz ranks fourth with 18 points. Jonathan Alvarado has three shutouts this season.

“We’ve got the firepower, it’s just trying to get it under control and knowing when to go,” Runner said. “A lot of times we need a little kickstart like (Monday’s game at Northwestern).”

The senior leadership will be key down the stretch as the Arrows look to stay atop the division standings.

“It’s a young group,” Runner said. “The juniors and sophomores are getting a taste of it. It’s there, but now everybody is going to want to knock you off. You’re going to have a target on your back. You’ve got to be able to withstand that.”

It won’t be easy. The CBC is as balanced as it’s ever been, Runner said. The Arrows saw nine league games decided by one goal last season.

Shawnee won the division last year after Bellefontaine won the title back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. The Arrows last won division titles in 2016 and 2017.

“The past few years, everybody has been right there across the board,” Runner said. “It’s been spread out. It’s fun. It’s a good league.”

Boys Golf

Graham, Greenon, Urbana and Greeneview each advanced to the Division II district boys golf tournament, while Southeastern advanced to the D-III district tournament during boys golf sectional tournament play on Tuesday afternoon.

Graham won the D-II sectional at Reid Park Golf Course with a score of 331. Falcons sophomore Grant Woodruff earned medalist honors with a 76.

Greeneview placed second with a 354, including a 79 by sophomore Ian Rhinehart. Urbana placed third overall with a 364.

Greenon placed fourth with a 368, advancing by one stroke over fifth-place Shawnee. Knights sophomore Griffin Turner shot an 89, followed by sophomore Merrick Peterson (90), senior Clayton Minteer (93) and senior Ryan Perdue (96).

Northwestern senior Nickolai Mardovin qualified for the D-II districts, finishing seventh overall with an 82. Shawnee junior Carson Turner also qualified, shooting 84.

Southeastern finished fourth with a 368 at the D-III sectional at Walden Ponds Golf Course, qualifying as a team for the second straight season. Trojans sophomore Zack Mosier led the Trojans with an 83, followed by junior Kason Spears (90), sophomore Ayden Robinson (97) and sophomore Cole Erskine (98).

Catholic Central High School senior Jack Bramel shot at 83 at the D-III sectional at Turtle Creek Golf Course, qualifying for the D-III district for the second straight season and finishing fourth overall.

Girls Golf

Southeastern shot 437 to finish third overall at the D-II district girls golf tournament at WGC in Xenia, qualifying for the district tournament.

Trojans junior Hope Manning finished second overall with an 85 and was followed by sophomore Brooklyn Weller (103), sophomore Layni Bonifay (112) and freshman Ellen Getz (137).