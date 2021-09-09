High School Insider: Greenon boys golf off to hot start

“He’s really competing against whoever he’s playing against,” Price said. “He’s putting the ball in play and he’s recovering really well. He’ll hit some bad shots and he’s able to get out of it. He’s putting it on really well, too.”

Minteer, junior Cameron Cunningham and sophomores Griffin Turner, Merrick Peterson and Derrick Ness round out the Knights varsity roster.

The Knights also won the Clark County Championship at Locust Hills earlier this season.

“The kids played well out there,” Price said. “We’re just comfortable there. A lot of them play out there a lot during the summer. It’s a good venue for us.”

Greenon hopes to win the league and advance to the district tournament, either as a team or as individuals, Price said.

“I’d like to see us get there as a team because it can be done,” he said. “The hardest part for these kids is realizing that you go out and do your job and when we bring it all together at the end it will all work out.”

With one more division victory, Greenon can secure at least a share of the OHC South title. The Knights have key matches this week against Greeneview (9-3) and Southeastern (9-3).

“They’re right on our heels,” Price said. “We’ve got to take care of business.”

Girls Soccer

Greenon’s Hallie Gilley scored five goals as the Knights beat Kenton Ridge 11-1 on Aug. 30. Gilley is leading the OHC with 22 points scored, including nine goals and four assists, for the Knights (3-0). … Since a season-opening loss to Greenon, Shawnee (3-1) has won three straight matches. Sophomore Lillian Weller has scored four goals for the Braves.

Volleyball

Northeastern has won back-to-back matches since falling to Urbana on Aug. 28. The Jets are 5-1 and 3-0 in the OHC North. Senior Madison Grimm leads the conference with 63 kills, while junior Paige Hammerle tops the conference in aces (23), senior Carolyn Harrington leads in assists (148) and senior Samantha Wiseman is tied for the conference lead in blocks (12).

Southeastern is off to a 6-0 start under new coach Kathy Mercer, including a five-set victory over Greeneview on Sept. 2. Trojans senior Taylor Lewis ranks third in the OHC in assists (72) and fourth in aces (14).

Girls Golf

Southeastern junior Hope Manning was the overall medalist at the Miami East Girls Invitational on Aug. 28 with a 79. The score set a school record for lowest 18-hole score by an individual. Manning also won the tournament’s closest to the pin contest.