High School Insider: 500 wins and counting for Southeastern’s Mercer

With the victory, Mercer became the 27th volleyball coach in Ohio history to accomplish the feat — but that’s not why she returned to coaching.

“I’m really enjoying coaching,” Mercer said. “Getting my 500th win is a bonus. I don’t mean to downplay it because I think it is an accomplishment, but it wasn’t my reason for being here. (The 500th win) just kind of happened. I came back to coaching because I love it and I really like these girls. I’m enjoying working with them. It’s been really fun.”

Mercer is the all-time winningest volleyball coach in Clark County history with 501 victories and counting. Northwestern coach and OHSVCA Hall of Famer Nancy Dutton ranks second with 476 victories, according to the unofficial Ohio High School Athletic Association volleyball record book.

Through Tuesday’s match, Mercer is 501-147 overall. She’s just the second coach to reach 500 wins in Southeastern history, joining Trojans softball coach Randy “Tojo” Delaney.

The school honored Mercer during the team’s match against Emmanuel Christian on Wednesday night.

“I didn’t do it on my own,” Mercer said. “I’ve had great players all the time. … If you listen to them, they’ll tell you I’m a lot easier on this group than I ever was on them. If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it 50 times. I’ve enjoyed every bit of it. I enjoy the relationships I have now with them and their spouses. It’s great to see (the alumni) again.”

The Trojans are 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division. They’re currently tied for first place with rival Cedarville (7-5, 7-2). They hope to make a run at their South Division title since 2017 and advance deep into the postseason. The goal is to keep improving throughout the season, she said.

“Right now, we just take them one at a time,” Mercer said. “We’re worried about playing our game. I tell them not to worry about who’s on the other side of the court. As long as you can play the way you can, it doesn’t really matter. That’s what we’re working on.”

The other goal? Have as much fun as possible, she said.

“It’s a game and you play a game to have fun,” Mercer said. “If we’re not having fun, then something is wrong.”

Volleyball

Kenton Ridge junior outside hitter Samatha Fincham had a career-high 38 kills as the Cougars beat Jonathan Alder in five sets, 26-28, 25-18, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9. The Cougars (6-5) have won five straight since starting the season 1-5. They’re 4-1 in the Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division, one game back of first place London (7-0, 5-0).

Boys Soccer

Tecumseh senior Jose Alvarado scored the lone goal on an assist from Cruz Munoz as the Arrows beat Graham 1-0 on Sept. 15. Arrows senior Jonathan Alvarado had five saves, earning the shutout for Tecumseh.

The Arrows are 4-2-1 overall and 4-0-0 in the CBC Kenton Trail Division.

Boys Golf

Greenon won the OHC South Division Tournament Championship on Tuesday at Windy Knoll Golf Course with a 353, five strokes ahead of runner-up Southeastern.

Catholic Central senior Jack Bramel won the tournament with a 78, finishing the season as OHC South Division Player of the Year. Greenon’s Ryan Perdue and Griffin Turner, Greeneview’s Ian Rhinehart and Myles Witt and Southeastern’s Kason Spears.

Girls cross country

Shawnee senior Audrey DeSantis set a new school record in the Gold Race at the Cedarville Friendship Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 18, finishing third in a time of 19 minutes, 18.7 seconds.