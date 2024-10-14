High School Football Week 9 Schedule

Below is the Week 9 schedule for area high school football teams:
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Dayton Christian at Shroder
Dunbar vs. Belmont at Welcome Stadium
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Fenwick vs. Alter at Fairmont
McNicholas at Carroll
Northmont at Miamisburg
Centerville at Springboro
Fairmont at Springfield
Beavercreek at Wayne
West Carrollton at Butler
Xenia at Greenville
Sidney at Piqua
Stebbins at Tippecanoe
Fairborn at Troy
Valley View at Brookville
Madison at Carlisle
Franklin at Edgewood
Bellbrook at Oakwood
Monroe at Ross
Eaton at Waynesville
Hamilton at Colerain
Oak Hills at Fairfield
Lakota East at Lakota West
Princeton at Middletown
Mason at Sycamore
Talawanda at Mount Healthy
St. Bernard at New Miami
Thurgood Marshall vs. Ponitz at Welcome Stadium
Meadowdale at Trotwood-Madison
North Union at Graham
London at Kenton Ridge
Indian Lake at Northwestern
Ben Logan at Shawnee
Urbana at Tecumseh
Catholic Central at Greeneview
Cedarville at Greenon
Southeastern at Madison Plains
Mechanicsburg at Northeastern
West Liberty-Salem at Triad
Tri-Village at Bradford
Arcanum at Dixie
Twin Valley South at National Trail
Mississinawa Valley at Tri-County North
Troy Christian at Lehman Catholic
Bethel at Miami East
Milton-Union at Northridge
Covington at Riverside
Coldwater at Versailles
Anna at Fort Recovery
Minster at Marion Local
St. Henry at New Bremen
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Chaminade Julienne vs. Badin at Fairfield
Preble Shawnee at Ansonia
