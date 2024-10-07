High School Football Week 8 Schedule

THURSDAY’S GAMES
Carlisle at Oakwood
Cin. Country Day at New Miami
Preble Shawnee at Arcanum
Northwest vs. Ponitz at Welcome Stadium
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Springfield at Beavercreek
Northmont at Centerville
Springboro at Fairmont
Miamisburg at Wayne
Sidney at Butler
Greenville at Fairborn
Troy at Stebbins
Tippecanoe at West Carrollton
Piqua at Xenia
Badin vs. Alter at Bellbrook
Carroll at Chaminade-Julienne
Fenwick at Cin. McNicholas
Middletown at Hamilton
Sycamore at Lakota East
Lakota West at Oak Hills
Fairfield at Princeton
Brookville at Eaton
Ross at Franklin
Bellbrook at Monroe
Edgewood at Valley View
Madison at Waynesville
Talawanda at Harrison
Belmont at Mount Healthy
Meadowdale vs. Thurgood Marshall at Welcome Stadium
Dunbar at Trotwood-Madison
Kenton Ridge at Jonathan Alder
Tecumseh at London
Graham at Northwestern
Indian Lake at Shawnee
Bellefontaine at Urbana
Greenon at Catholic Central
Greeneview at Madison Plains
West Liberty-Salem at Mechanicsburg
Fairbanks at Northeastern
Cedarville at Southeastern
Triad at West Jefferson
Tri-County North at Ansonia
National Trail at Mississinawa Valley
Dixie at Tri-Village
Bradford at Twin Valley South
Covington at Lehman Catholic
Riverside at Miami East
Bethel at Milton-Union
Northridge at Troy Christian
Gamble Montessori at Dayton Christian
New Bremen at Coldwater
Versailles at Minster
Marion Local at Anna
Parkway at Fort Recovery
Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry
