High School Football Week 6 Schedule

THURSDAY’S GAMES
Thurgood Marshall vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.
Butler at Tippecanoe
Stebbins at West Carrollton
Dixie at Bradford
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Princeton at Hamilton
Middletown at Lakota East
Colerain at Lakota West
Fairfield at Mason
Sycamore at Oak Hills
Centerville at Beavercreek
Miamisburg at Fairmont
Wayne at Northmont
Springboro at Springfield
Sidney at Greenville
Troy at Piqua
Fairborn at Xenia
Ponitz vs. Meadowdale at Welcome Stadium
Northwestern at Ben Logan
Graham at Indian Lake
North Union at Shawnee
Kenton Ridge at Tecumseh
Jonathan Alder at Urbana
Triad at Fairbanks
Greenon at Greeneview
Cedarville at Madison Plains
West Jefferson at Mechanicsburg
West Liberty-Salem at Northeastern
Catholic Central at Southeastern
Shroder at Talawanda
New Miami vs. Clark Montessori at Withrow
Brookville at Carlisle
Bellbrook at Edgewood
Monroe at Frankin
Eaton at Madison
Valley View at Oakwood
Waynesville at Ross
Peebles (club) at Dayton Christian
Bethel at Lehman Catholic
Milton-Union at Miami East
Covington at Northridge
Troy Christian at Riverside
Twin Valley South at Ansonia
Preble Shawnee at Mississinawa Valley
Arcanum at National Trail
Tri-Village at Tri-County North
Anna at Delphos St. John’s
Marion Local at Versailles
Fort Recovery at New Bremen
Parkway at Coldwater
Minster at St. Henry
SATURDAY’S GAME
Trotwood-Madison vs. Belmont at Welcome Stadium, 1 p.m.
About the Author