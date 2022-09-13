High School Football Week 5 Schedule

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Thurgood Marshall vs. Ponitz, 6 p.m. at Welcome Stadium
National Trail at Dixie
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Fenwick at Mount Healthy
Badin at Ross
Northwest vs. Alter at Bellbrook
Carroll at Talawanda
Edgewood at Chaminade-Julienne
Miamisburg at Wayne
Northmont at Centerville
Springboro at Fairmont
Withrow at Trotwood-Madison
Springfield at Beavercreek
Lebanon at Loveland
Carlisle at Brookville
Madison at Valley View
Troy Christian at Milton-Union
Riverside at Northridge
Waynesvlle at Eaton
Bellbrook at Franklin
Oakwood at Monroe
West Carrollton at Butler
Xenia at Greenville
Sidney at Piqua
Stebbins at Tippecanoe
Fairborn at Troy
Fort Loramie vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium
Belmont at Cols. East
Meadowdale at Summit Country Day
Minster at Anna
New Bremen at Marion Local
Coldwater at St. Henry
Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery
Versailles at Parkway
New Miami at Milan (Ind.)
Fairfield at Oak Hills
Lakota East at Hamilton
Lakota West at Princeton
Middletown at Mason
Kenton Ridge at Urbana
Shawnee at Northwestern
Tecumseh at Benjamin Logan
London at Graham
Mechanicsburg at Greeneview
Northeastern at Southeastern
Greenon at Triad
Cedarville at West Liberty-Salem
Catholic Central at West Jefferson
Ansonia at Tri-Village
Tri-County North at Arcanum
Bethel at Covington
Miami East at Lehman Catholic
Mississinawa Valley at Twin Valley South
(All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted)