High School Football Week 5 Schedule

Northmont takes the field before a game against Fairmont on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Premier Health Stadium in Clayton. David Jablonski/Staff

Northmont takes the field before a game against Fairmont on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Premier Health Stadium in Clayton. David Jablonski/Staff

15 minutes ago

THURSDAY, SEPT. 15

Thurgood Marshall vs. Ponitz, 6 p.m. at Welcome Stadium

National Trail at Dixie

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16

Fenwick at Mount Healthy

Badin at Ross

Northwest vs. Alter at Bellbrook

Carroll at Talawanda

Edgewood at Chaminade-Julienne

Miamisburg at Wayne

Northmont at Centerville

Springboro at Fairmont

Withrow at Trotwood-Madison

Springfield at Beavercreek

Lebanon at Loveland

Carlisle at Brookville

Madison at Valley View

Troy Christian at Milton-Union

Riverside at Northridge

Waynesvlle at Eaton

Bellbrook at Franklin

Oakwood at Monroe

West Carrollton at Butler

Xenia at Greenville

Sidney at Piqua

Stebbins at Tippecanoe

Fairborn at Troy

Fort Loramie vs. Dunbar at Welcome Stadium

Belmont at Cols. East

Meadowdale at Summit Country Day

Minster at Anna

New Bremen at Marion Local

Coldwater at St. Henry

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery

Versailles at Parkway

New Miami at Milan (Ind.)

Fairfield at Oak Hills

Lakota East at Hamilton

Lakota West at Princeton

Middletown at Mason

Kenton Ridge at Urbana

Shawnee at Northwestern

Tecumseh at Benjamin Logan

London at Graham

Mechanicsburg at Greeneview

Northeastern at Southeastern

Greenon at Triad

Cedarville at West Liberty-Salem

Catholic Central at West Jefferson

Ansonia at Tri-Village

Tri-County North at Arcanum

Bethel at Covington

Miami East at Lehman Catholic

Mississinawa Valley at Twin Valley South

(All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted)

