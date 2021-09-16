springfield-news-sun logo
High School Football Week 5 Schedule

Bellbrook’s Elijah Brooks (22) and Mohammad Al-Halawat (56) turn upfield blocking Tecumseh’s Andrew Lowe (52) during Friday night action at Tecumseh high school. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Bellbrook’s Elijah Brooks (22) and Mohammad Al-Halawat (56) turn upfield blocking Tecumseh’s Andrew Lowe (52) during Friday night action at Tecumseh high school. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Sports
33 minutes ago

THURSDAY’S  GAME

Ponitz at Thurgood Marshall

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Mount Healthy at Fenwick

Alter at Northwest

Wayne at Miamisburg

Centerville at Northmont

Fairmont at Springboro

Trotwood-Madison at Cin. Withrow

Beavercreek at Springfield

Lebanon at Anderson

Brookville at Carlisle

Dixie at National Trail

Valley View at Madison

Milton-Union at Troy Christian

Northridge at Riverside

Preble Shawnee at Bradford

Eaton at Waynesville

Franklin at Bellbrook

Monroe at Oakwood

Butler at West Carrollton

Greenville at Xenia

Piqua at Sidney

Tippecanoe at Stebbins

Troy at Fairborn

Belmont at Col. East

Meadowdale at Summit Country Day

Anna at New Bremen

Minster at Marion Local

St. Henry at Parkway

Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater

Versailles at Fort Recovery

Milan (Ind.) at New Miami

Fairfield at Princeton

Lakota West at Hamilton

Lakota East at Mason

Middletown at Sycamore

Urbana at Kenton Ridge

Northwestern at Shawnee

Ben Logan at Tecumseh

Graham at London

Greeneview at Mechanicsburg

Southeastern at Northeastern

Triad at Greenon

West Liberty-Salem at Cedarville

Tri-Village at Ansonia

Arcanum at Tri-County North

Covington at Bethel

Lehman Catholic at Miami East

Twin Valley South at Mississinawa Valley

Talawanda at Carroll

West Jefferson at Catholic Central

SATURDAY’S GAME

Ross vs. Badin at Edgewood

