springfield-news-sun logo
X

High school football: Week 3 Scoreboard

Hamilton’s Jaylan Garrett carries the ball during their football game against Middletown Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Barnitz Stadium in Middletown. Hamilton won 17-0. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamilton’s Jaylan Garrett carries the ball during their football game against Middletown Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Barnitz Stadium in Middletown. Hamilton won 17-0. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Sports
By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer
46 minutes ago

Friday’s Results

Alter 38, Meadowdale 0

Anderson 44, Lebanon 41

Anna 26, St. Henry 7

Ansonia 59, Dixie 7

Arcanum 47, Mississinawa Valley 13

Badin 24, Withrow 17

Beavercreek 56, Ponitz 23

Bellbrook 14, Tecumseh 7

Bellefontaine 28, Licking Heights 13

Bloom-Carroll 35, Jonathan Alder 0

Brookville 44, Bethel 13

Carroll 39, Thurgood Marshall 6

Catholic Central 33, West Liberty-Salem 26, OT

Celina 19, Lima Shawnee 10

Centerville 10, Gahanna Lincoln 0

Chaminade Julienne 42, Northwest 20

Coldwater 42, Fort Recovery 0

Covington 24, Bradford 6

Deer Park 52, New Miami 6

Eaton 31, Talawanda 14

Edgewood 41, Franklin 7

Elder 21, Springboro 20

Elida 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 12

Fairfield 34, Colerain 7

Fairmont 10, La Salle 3

Fenwick 17, Clinton-Massie 7

Fort Loramie 35, Spencerville 7

Hamilton 17, Middletown 0

Kenton 20, Lima Bath 6

Kenton Ridge 37, Ben Logan 28

Lakota West 59, Sycamore 7

Lima Senior 25, Dunbar 12

Little Miami 35, Turpin 6

London 40, Marion Franklin 16

Marion Local 34, Minster 0

Mason 23, Oak Hills 3

McNicholas 49, Goshen 13

Mechanicsburg 48, Madison-Plains 6

Miamisburg 43, Harrison 14

Middletown Madison 27, Troy Christian 7

Mount Healthy 13, Wilmington 10

MVCA 22, Manchester 6

National Trail 31, Preble-Shawnee 13

New Bremen 34, Parkway 7

Newport Central Catholic 17, Roger Bacon 9

North Union 28, Danville 0

Northeastern 21, Greeneview 20, OT

Northmont 31, Hilliard Davidson 0

Northridge 28, Carlisle 8

Northwestern 34, Miami East 20

Piqua 59, Troy 0

Princeton 71, Lakota East 0

Reading 48, Summit Country Day 20

Riverside 24, Indian Lake 0

Sidney 49, Greenville 48, OT

Southeastern 20, Fairbanks 13

Springfield 41, Trotwood 0

Springfield Shawnee 45, Graham 19

Stebbins 53, West Carrollton 8

Taft 41, Indian Hill 0

Tippecanoe 35, Butler 0

Tri-Village 48, Twin Valley South 6

Triad 38, Cedarville 14

Urbana 40, Northland 20

Valley View 33, Ross 0

Van Wert 36, Defiance 0

Versailles 31, Delphos SJ’s 0

Xenia 47, Fairborn 0

Wapakoneta 29, St. Marys 22, OT

Wayne 10, Pickerington Central 9

Waynesfield-Goshen 26, Lehman Catholic 7

Waynesville 46, Blanchester 0

West Jefferson 43, Greenon 20

Western Brown 65, Monroe 51

Winton Woods 54, West Clermont 14

Wyoming 41, Aiken 0

Thursday’s Result

Milton-Union 45, Oakwood 13

In Other News
1
Scott intercepts two passes, returning one for TD, as Springfield...
2
McCoy: Steer leads Reds past Rockies in MLB debut
3
No. 23 Cincinnati, No. 19 Arkansas meet in marquee opener
4
Notre Dame at Ohio State: What you need to know about Saturday’s season...
5
From the archives: How the Dayton Daily News covered previous Ohio...

About the Author

Travis Erickson
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top