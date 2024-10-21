High School Football Week 10 Schedule

WEDNESDAY’S GAME
Bemont vs. Meadowdale at Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Dunbar vs. Ponitz at Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Northmont
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Wayne at Centerville
Beavercreek at Fairmont
Springboro at Miamisburg
Thurgood Marshall vs. Trotwood-Madison at Welcome Stadium
Ross at Bellbrook
Franklin at Brookville
Carlisle at Eaton
Oakwood at Madison
Edgewood at Monroe
Waynesville at Valley View
Piqua at Fairborn
Troy at Sidney
Butler at Stebbins
Greeneville at West Carrollton
Tippecanoe at Xenia
Middletown at Fairfield
Sycamore at Hamilton
Lakota West at Mason
Colerain at Princeton
Lakota East at Oak Hills
Wheeling Park at Talawanda
New Miami at Miami Valley Christian
Bradford at Arcanum
Ansonia at Mississinawa Valley
Dixie at Preble Shawnee
National Trail at Tri-Village
Tri-County North at Twin Valley South
Troy Christian at Bethel
Miami East at Covington
Riverside at Milton-Union
Lehman Catholic at Northridge
Graham at Ben Logan
Tecumseh at Jonathan Alder
Bellefontaine at Kenton Ridge
Urbana at London
Shawnee at Northwestern
Madison Plains at Catholic Central
Greeneview at Cedarville
Triad at Mechanicsburg
Greenon at Southeastern
Northeastern at West Jefferson
Fairbanks at West Liberty-Salem
Dayton Christian at Cin. College Prep
Marion Local at Coldwater
Fort Recovery at Minster
Versailles at St. Henry
Parkway at Anna
New Bremen at Delphos St. John’s
About the Author