High school football: Wayne QB tops best performances of Week 7

1. Tyrell Lewis, Wayne: Arkansas State commit completed 19 of 28 passes for a career-high 389 yards and five touchdowns passes as Wayne beat Springfield 36-6 in his second full game after returning from an early-season injury.

2. Deaunte White, Xenia: Ran 38 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns as Xenia beat Troy 21-18. White carried 14 times on the final drive as the Buccaneers ran out the clock for their seventh win of the season.

3. Conley Bogard, Mechanicsburg: Threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns and three interceptions for the Indians as they lost to Fairbanks 48-36. Austin Haynes caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown for ‘Burg.

4. Alex Amburgy, Waynesville: Threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 68 yards on 12 carries as the Spartans beat Carlisle 42-14. Trenton Davis and Garrett Lundy had 122 and 103 yards receiving respectively.

6. Cody Houseman, Northeastern: Ran for 157 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and was credited with 12 tackles, including three for loss and a sack, as Northeastern beat Triad 47-18. Kaleb Moone had two interceptions for the Jets, and Wyatt Smith had two interceptions for the Cardinals.

7. Turner Lachey, Lehman Catholic: Threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 60 yards in a 34-18 win over Riverside. Da’Ron Pride ran for 102 yards and a touchdown while CJ Olding caught eight passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns for the Cavaliers.

8. Hayden Hunt ran for 183 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 42 yard pass for Tri-Village in a 28-20 win over Arcanum.

9. Brodie Hopkins, Valley View: Ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns on four carries and caught a 65-yard touchdown for Valley View in a 35-0 win over Middletown Madison.

10. Aaron Dandrea completed 15 of 23 passes for 230 yards and three TDs and ran 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown as Belmont beat Thurgood Marshall 32-26 in triple overtime. Reggie Gardner caught six passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns for the Bison while Norman Spearman ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars.

Other games of note:

Teaunn Hunter had seven catches for 151 yards and three TDs while Jamier Averette-Brown caught six passes for 146 yards and two TDs for Wayne in the Warriors’ win at Springfield.

Tavien St. Clair went 18-for-22 passing for 256 yards and five passing TDs for Bellefontaine in a 56-8 win over Tecumseh. Carter Caudill ran for 148 yards and a touchdown for the Chieftains.

Grady Lantz threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns while Colton Teepe caught six passes for 124 yards and a touchdown for Urbana in a 27-0 win over Kenton Ridge. Jake Oliver had three sacks for the Hillclimbers.

Jussiah Williams-West had two interceptions for Wayne against Springfield.

Larkin Thomas threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns as Tippecanoe beat Sidney 42-6. Xavier Melton ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns for the Red Devils, who held a high-powered Yellow Jackets offense to 247 total yards.

Will Mossing threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns and Colt Coffey ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns as Cedarville beat Springfield Catholic Central 44-22. Owen Young caught four passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns for the Fighting Irish.

Aaron Rogers threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 83 yards and a touchdown as Eaton beat Monroe 31-21.

Aaron Mills ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns while Zander Fraser ran for 135 yards and a touchdown for Miami East in a 51-0 win over Troy Christian.

Andre McConnell ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns as Stebbins beat Greenville 47-28. Lukas Thorp ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns for the Green Wave.

Brody Morton threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns and Isaac Blankenship caught seven passes for 147 yards and two touchdown for Preble Shawnee in a 55-8 win over Tri-County North.

Jericho Burns ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns as Piqua beat West Carrollton 44-0.

Ethan Stacey ran fro 106 yards on seven carries while three other Eagles went over 90 yards rushing in a 48-14 win over Fenwick. Malachi Maddox-Ringer ran for 97 yards, Nydrell Wright had 94 yards and Aiden Lowery had 90 yards.

Emory Severance ran for 134 yards as Ross beat Edgewood 17-14.

Zane Henderson ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns while Jacob Schmitmeyer ran for 139 yards and a touchdown as Ansonia beat National Trail 44-14 to remain undefeated in WOAC play.

Jake Lenser ran for 118 yards and DJ Moore ran for 107 while both scored two touchdowns in a 28-14 win for Brookville over Oakwood.

Jacob Taylor had 13 tackles, including a sack, for Centerville in a 33-13 win over Miamisburg.

Charlie Lane ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns for Milton-Union in a 29-7 win over Covington.

Trimonde Henry caught nine passes for 114 yards and a touchdown as Xenia won at Troy.

Jordan Brown threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 44 yards for Meadowdale in a 44-14 win over Dunbar. Dominick Ramsey added 138 yards and a touchdown for the Lions while Ulysses Porter ran 16 times for 105 yards for Dunbar.

