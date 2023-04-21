High School Football: Two-time state runner-up Springfield facing rugged schedule

“It’s been really challenging,” Dellapina said. “It’s been tough to find teams to fill our non-league schedule. We’re willing to entertain all competition.”

Springfield will host Kentucky state power Louisville Trinity in a scrimmage game on Saturday, Aug. 5. The Wildcats have scrimmaged Trinity several times over the past few seasons.

In Week 1, Springfield will host longtime D-I powerhouse and 11-time state champion Cleveland St. Ignatius on Friday, Aug. 18. The Wildcats traveled to Parma in Week 1 last season, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather.

“We hope the weather cooperates this time around for both teams,” Dellapina said. “We enjoy the opportunity to play them.”

St. Ignatius finished its season 8-4, falling to eventual state champion Lakewood St. Edward 28-7 in a D-I, Region 1 semifinal game. Springfield beat St. Ignatius 24-20 in their previous meeting in 2021.

The following week Springfield will play DeMatha Catholic (Md.) in the Ohio vs. USA Gridiron Classic at Ironton High School at historic Tanks Memorial Stadium.

A year ago, the Wildcats were unable to schedule a Week 2 game and eventually agreed to play St. Louis De Smet Jesuit at Brebeuf Jesuit in Indianapolis. The Wildcats beat the Spartans 29-22.

“It was a great way to start off the season and get ready for what was going to be a really tough year,” Dellapina said.

The Wildcats were again unable to schedule a Week 2 opponent for 2023. Dellapina was in talks with several programs in hopes of playing another home game, but wasn’t able to find a suitable opponent.

Springfield eventually agreed to travel to the Ironton showcase to face one of the premier programs in the country. DeMatha is consistently ranked among the top teams in the nation and has produced dozens NFL players, including Ohio State alum and Washington Redskins defensive end Chase Young. The game may be televised, but details are still being ironed out, Dellapina said.

“They’re determined to make it a big event,” Dellapina said.

In Week 3, the Wildcats will travel to former Greater Western Ohio Conference rival Trotwood-Madison, who has won three state championships since 2011 and finished runner-up five times The Wildcats beat the Rams 41-0 last season.

“We’ve continued to play them in several sports,” Dellapina said. “It’s a good game because they’re a quality opponent. They’re somebody that’s willing to play. They take that same approach. They’ll play whoever they can. They understand that playing tough competition is going to make you better in the long run, especially with the way the playoff format is now.”

Springfield kicks off its Greater Western Ohio Conference season at Wayne on Sept. 8. The Wildcats return home to play Beavercreek on Sept. 15 before playing back-to-back away games at Fairmont (Sept. 22) and Springboro (Sept. 29). They’ll host Centerville on Oct. 6 and travel to Miamisburg on Oct. 13. The Wildcats will host Senior Night in their regular season finale against Northmont on Oct. 20.

Springfield High School

2023 Football Schedule

Date Opponent

Aug. 18 Cleveland St. Ignatius

Aug. 26 DeMatha Catholic (Md.)*

Sept. 1 at Trotwood-Madison

Sept. 8 at Wayne

Sept. 15 Beavercreek

Sept. 22 at Fairmont

Sept. 29 at Springboro

Oct. 6 Centerville

Oct. 13 at Miamisburg

Oct. 20 Northmont

* at Ironton High School Tanks Memorial Stadium