High school football: Troy taps state championship winner for head coaching position

The Warriors stomped Maple Heights 42-12 in the championship game, running for 376 yards and throwing just two passes. They knocked out Ross, Tecumseh and Trotwood-Madison on the way to the title.

He went 80-41 in 11 seasons at Winton Woods then was 15-17 in three seasons at Middletown, where he coached Ohio State standout Jalin Marshall.

Caption Jalin Marshall (right) stands with his football coach Troy Everhart during a National Signing Day event held at Middletown High School Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013. Marshall committed to Ohio State to play football. Staff photo by Nick Daggy

Everhart replaces Dan Gress, who was 19-9 over the past three seasons and resigned after the 2021 season.

“We definitely feel as though we have found the right person for the job,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said in the release. “We are confident coach Everhart is going to do an outstanding job with our student-athletes and will prepare them for success not only on the football field but for life after football. He embodies what we want for our kids here in Troy.”

The school said it received more than 30 applications for the job.

“I think what excites me about coming to Troy is that it is a community that values football,” Everhart said. “It’s a community that understands the important role football plays as a part of the educational process. Troy has a history of success, which plays an important part in kids wanting to be a part of the football program.”