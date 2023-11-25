High School Football: State semifinal scoreboard

Sports
15 minutes ago
X

Football

STATE TOURNAMENT

Friday’s Semifinals

Division I

Springfield 26, Moeller 19, OT

Hilliard Bradley 26, Lakewood St. Edward 3

Division II

Massillon Washington 55, Anderson 7

Akron Hoban 17, Avon 14

Division III

Tol. Central Catholic 35, Chardon 7

Bishop Watterson 27, Celina 14

Division IV

Glenville 42, Canton South 21

Alter 48, Steubenville 0

Division V

Perry 22, Harvest Prep 8

Liberty Center 14, Valley View 10

Division VI

Kirtland 17, Sugarcreek Garaway 0

Versailles 30, Col. Grove 13

Division VII

Marion Local 42, Patrick Henry 0

Dalton 55, Caldwell 7

In Other News
1
Bengals’ rookie in line for first NFL start
2
Game tonight: Five-time regional champ Springfield faces Moeller
3
Perfect records and much more at stake for Ohio State, Michigan
4
Ohio State-Michigan: What to know about The Game
5
Greatest of The Games: 6 of the most memorable meetings between Ohio...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top