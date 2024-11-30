High school football: State semifinal scoreboard

STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Friday’s Results
Division I
Olentangy Liberty 21, Lakewood St. Edward 7
Moeller 49, Centerville 10
Division II
Anderson 28, Big Walnut 24
Avon 35, Akron Hoban 10
Division III
Bishop Watterson 57, London 21
Tol. Central Catholic 7, Youngstown Ursuline 6
Division IV
Indian Valley 29, Taft 20
Sandusky Perkins 13, Cle. Glenville 11
Division V
Ironton 63, West Liberty-Salem 21
Liberty Center 48, Canfield South Range 14
Division VI
Coldwater 28, Bluffton 6
Kirtland 41, Northmor 7
Division VII
Hillsdale 25, Danville 22
Marion Local 41, Col. Grove 6
