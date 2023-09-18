High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

Below is this week’s Associated Press high school football state poll, with voting points and first-place votes in parenthesis:
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 4-1 199
2. Pickerington North (8) 5-0 189
3. Cincinnati Princeton (2) 5-0 152
4. Lewis Center Olentangy (1) 5-0 121
5. Gahanna Lincoln 5-0 115
6. Hilliard Bradley 5-0 102
7. Milford 5-0 93
8. Perrysburg 5-0 78
9. Hilliard Davidson 4-1 57
10. Canton McKinley 4-1 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (1) 33. Cincinnati Elder 29. Wayne 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 24. Cincinnati Moeller 19. Cleveland Heights 17. Westerville North 14.
DIVISION II
1. Massillon Washington (12) 5-0 220
2. Akron Hoban (11) 5-0 216
3. Cincinnati Winton Woods (1) 5-0 170
4. Avon 5-0 169
5. Painesville Riverside 5-0 134
6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 5-0 121
7. Canal Winchester 5-0 62
8. Macedonia Nordonia 5-0 48
9. Cincinnati Anderson 4-1 39
10. Cincinnati Withrow 4-1 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 22. Xenia 18. Austintown-Fitch 17. Hudson 13.
DIVISION III
1. Toledo Central Catholic (19) 5-0 232
2. Badin (3) 5-0 200
3. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 5-0 186
4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 5-0 162
5. Norton 5-0 117
6. London 5-0 85
7. Medina Buckeye 5-0 60
8. Trotwood-Madison 3-2 36
9. Tiffin Columbian 4-1 31
(tie) Chagrin Falls Kenston 4-1 31
(tie) Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 4-1 31
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Mount Healthy 24. Chardon 23. Geneva 17. Columbus Hamilton Township 17. Bloom-Carroll 13. Celina 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Clinton-Massie (14) 5-0 220
2. Canton South (1) 5-0 161
3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1) 5-0 158
4. Thornville Sheridan (1) 5-0 139
5. Sandusky Perkins (2) 4-0 131
6. Steubenville (1) 5-0 123
7. Cleveland Glenville (4) 3-2 86
8. Cincinnati Taft 4-1 62
(tie) Poland Seminary 5-0 62
10. Circleville Logan Elm 5-0 52
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 38. Mentor Lake Catholic 32. Fenwick 19. Springfield Shawnee 13.
DIVISION V
1. Perry (16) 5-0 221
2. Coldwater (3) 5-0 177
3. Liberty Center (2) 5-0 154
4. Valley View (2) 5-0 148
5. Oak Harbor (1) 5-0 141
6. Ironton 4-1 113
7. Creston Norwayne 5-0 108
8. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 3-1 45
9. Waynesville 4-1 34
10. Garrettsville Garfield 5-0 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Milan Edison 28. Middletown Madison 21. Gahanna Columbus Academy 20. Zanesville West Muskingum 20. Brookville 17. Richmond Edison 12.
DIVISION VI
1. Versailles (19) 5-0 223
2. Williamsburg (2) 5-0 162
3. West Jefferson (1) 5-0 156
4. Kirtland 4-1 150
5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1) 5-0 139
6. Rootstown (1) 5-0 93
7. Bluffton 5-0 85
8. Collins Western Reserve 5-0 56
9. North Jackson Jackson-Milton 5-0 50
10. Cincinnati Country Day 5-0 48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 31. West Liberty-Salem 29. Columbia Station Columbia 20. Tri-Village 18. Mogadore 13.
DIVISION VII
1. Marion Local (23) 5-0 239
2. Hamler Patrick Henry 5-0 195
3. Ansonia (1) 5-0 156
4. Reedsville Eastern 5-0 91
5. Danville 5-0 83
6. Malvern 4-1 71
7. Antwerp 5-0 65
8. Tiffin Calvert 5-0 55
9. Dalton 3-1 49
10. Minster 4-1 48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 46. McComb 44. Leipsic 36. Cedarville 34. Caldwell 22. Steubenville Catholic Central 20. Beaver Eastern 15.
