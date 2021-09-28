springfield-news-sun logo
X

High School Football State Poll: Which area teams are ranked?

Badin's Jack Walsh rushes for a touchdown against Carroll. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Caption
Badin's Jack Walsh rushes for a touchdown against Carroll. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Sports
By Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago

Below is this week’s Associated Press high school football state poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

DIVISION I

1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18) 6-0 210

2. Lakewood St. Edward (3) 5-0 190

3. Medina 6-0 156

4. Springfield 5-0 147

5. Marysville (1) 5-0 141

6. Columbus Upper Arlington 6-0 109

7. Massillon Jackson 6-0 87

8. Lakota West 5-1 69

9. Cincinnati Moeller 5-1 55

10. Centerville (1) 5-1 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Albany 16. Pickerington Central 13. Lakota East 13.

DIVISION II

1. Cleveland Benedictine (19) 5-0 219

2. Kings Mills Kings (2) 6-0 178

3. Hudson (1) 6-0 142

4. Willoughby South 6-0 116

5. Piqua (1) 6-0 103

5. Cincinnati La Salle 4-1 103

7. Medina Highland 5-1 90

8. Sunbury Big Walnut 3-2 86

9. Akron Hoban 3-2 67

10. Toledo Central Catholic 4-2 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: assillon Washington 22. Ashville Teays Valley 19. Avon 18. Fremont Ross 16. Macedonia Nordonia 14.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (17) 6-0 220

2. Badin (4) 6-0 190

3. Aurora (1) 6-0 158

4. Millersburg West Holmes 6-0 134

5. Granville 5-0 126

6. Dover 5-0 119

7. Steubenville 5-1 60

8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (1) 5-1 55

9. Ross 4-1 49

10. Norton 6-0 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Hubbard 21. Bellbrook 18. Columbus Bishop Hartley 16. Mount Orab Western Brown 13. Monroe 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cincinnati Wyoming (16) 6-0 215

2. Bloom-Carroll (1) 6-0 181

3. Eaton (2) 6-0 147

4. Beloit West Branch (1) 6-0 129

5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1) 6-0 128

6. Waverly 5-0 77

7. Clinton-Massie 4-1 72

8. Youngstown Ursuline (2) 4-1 71

9. Van Wert 5-1 69

10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 3-1 57

Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23. Bellevue 17. Sandusky Perkins 17. Port Clinton 12.

DIVISION V

1. Kirtland (23) 5-0 230

2. Canfield S. Range 6-0 189

3. Tontogany Otsego 6-0 160

4. Ironton 5-1 131

5. Garrettsville Garfield 6-0 120

6. West Lafayette Ridgewood 6-0 90

7. Sugarcreek Garaway 6-0 73

8. Pemberville Eastwood 6-0 72

9. Piketon 6-0 69

10. Cincinnati Mariemont 5-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 21. 1Camden Preble Shawnee 18. Bellaire 18. Ravenna Southeast 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Coldwater (15) 6-0 220

2. Beverly Fort Frye (2) 5-0 182

3. Archbold (4) 6-0 177

4. Mechanicsburg (1) 6-0 142

5. Columbia Station Columbia 6-0 108

6. West Jefferson 6-0 90

7. Ashland Crestview 6-0 83

8. Columbus Grove 6-0 81

9. Mogadore 5-1 65

10. Arcanum (1) 6-0 42

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield 17. Cols. Africentric 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Marion Local (23) 6-0 230

2. Newark Catholic 6-0 187

3. Norwalk St. Paul 6-0 156

4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5-1 130

5. Shadyside 6-0 108

6. Sugar Grove Berne Union 6-0 82

7. Lucas 5-1 78

8. Tri-Village 5-1 55

9. Edon 5-1 44

(tie) Lima Central Catholic 5-1 44

(tie) New Bremen 4-2 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 40. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21.

In Other News
1
Fairfield native Carman ‘super excited’ to beat Steelers in first NFL...
2
Ohio State Buckeyes: Alternate uniforms planned for Penn State game
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: Takeaways and questions from the first month of...
4
Baseball lifer overcomes stroke to work as official scorer for Dragons
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: Is Ryan Day’s team ready for return to Big Ten...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top