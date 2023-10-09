High school football state poll: Which area teams are ranked this week?

Below is this week’s Associated Press state football poll, with voting points and first-place votes in parentheses:

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (9) 7-1 171

2. Pickerington North (3) 8-0 146

3. Hilliard Bradley (3) 8-0 138

4. Cincinnati Princeton 8-0 110

5. Milford (1) 8-0 109

6. Gahanna Lincoln 8-0 92

7. Canton McKinley (1) 7-1 90

8. Lewis Center Olentangy (1) 7-1 69

9. Centerville (2) 7-1 33

10. Cincinnati Moeller 5-3 32

(tie) Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Heights 17. Wadsworth 17.

DIVISION II

1. Massillon Washington (13) 8-0 191

2. Akron Hoban (5) 7-0 176

3. Avon 8-0 158

4. Cincinnati Anderson (1) 7-1 125

5. Canal Winchester 8-0 109

6. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 7-1 78

7. Painesville Riverside 7-1 74

8. Cincinnati Withrow 7-1 65

9. Hudson 6-2 31

(tie) Troy (1) 7-1 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Winton Woods 29. Medina Highland 18.

DIVISION III

1. Toledo Central Catholic (16) 8-0 192

2. Badin (3) 8-0 168

3. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 8-0 162

4. Columbus Bishop Watterson 8-0 136

5. Norton 8-0 89

6. London 8-0 79

7. Chagrin Falls Kenston 7-1 63

8. Tiffin Columbian 7-1 56

9. Celina 7-1 27

(tie) Trotwood-Madison 6-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Geneva 26. Bloom-Carroll 14. Medina Buckeye 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Clinton-Massie (13) 8-0 186

2. Sandusky Perkins (1) 7-0 159

3. Canton South 8-0 125

4. Thornville Sheridan 8-0 122

5. Steubenville (1) 7-1 117

6. Cincinnati Wyoming 8-0 111

7. Cleveland Glenville (4) 5-3 80

8. Mentor Lake Catholic 7-1 72

9. Cincinnati Taft 6-2 33

10. Springfield Shawnee (1) 7-1 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 27. Streetsboro 20.

DIVISION V

1. Perry (10) 8-0 181

2. Liberty Center (4) 8-0 156

3. Coldwater (4) 8-0 134

4. Valley View (2) 8-0 130

5. Ironton 7-1 99

6. Oak Harbor 8-0 96

7. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 6-1 69

8. Creston Norwayne 8-0 59

9. Canfield S. Range 7-1 50

10. Waynesville 7-1 47

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookville 16. Milan Edison 15. Garrettsville Garfield 13.

DIVISION VI

1. Versailles (10) 7-1 172

2. West Jefferson (4) 8-0 153

3. Kirtland (3) 7-1 149

4. Sugarcreek Garaway (2) 8-0 135

5. Williamsburg (1) 8-0 130

6. Bluffton 8-0 112

7. Rootstown 7-0 59

8. Cincinnati Country Day 8-0 44

9. Columbia Station Columbia 8-0 42

10. West Liberty-Salem 7-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tri-Village 22. Bainbridge Paint Valley 13.

DIVISION VII

1. Marion Local (19) 8-0 199

2. Ansonia (1) 8-0 164

3. Danville 8-0 119

4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 8-0 110

5. Hamler Patrick Henry 7-1 93

6. Dalton 6-1 72

7. Tiffin Calvert 7-0 67

8. Minster 7-1 59

8. Malvern 7-1 59

10. McComb 7-1 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Antwerp 24. Beaver Eastern 22. Reedsville Eastern 20. Steubenville Catholic Central 13.