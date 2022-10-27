High School Football: Southeastern hosting first playoff game since 2002

“It’s exciting, that’s for sure,” he said. “The guys worked really hard and earned a playoff game at home, which is really hard to do even with the expansion to 16 teams. Every team in the playoffs earned their spot. It’s a really exciting time in South Charleston for sure.”

Southeastern started the year 3-0 before dropping four straight games. The Trojans then won their last three games to earn a home playoff game.

They’ll face Cincinnati College Prep (5-5), which is located near FC Cincinnati’s new TQL Stadium in downtown Cincinnati, and is about a 90-minute drive from South Charleston. The Lions have won four of their last six games.

“It’s a good team,” Woods said. “I know they’re excited like we are to still be playing football in Week 11.”

Strong season

In the News-Sun coverage area, 14 of the 16 teams qualified for the playoffs, including nine programs ranking in the top eight in their region.

“It really goes to show how good football is in our area and to be a part of that, we’re definitely proud for sure,” Woods said.

In D-III, Tecumseh (6-4) is hosting its first playoff game since 2009. The Arrows will face New Richmond (7-3) in a Region 12 game at Spitzer Stadium.

In D-IV, Shawnee (6-4) is hosting Roger Bacon (6-4) in a rematch of the 2020 D-V, Region 20 region final – this time in a Region 16 first-round game. The Spartans have won five straight since starting the season 1-4. Roger Bacon won the last matchup 31-7, which took place in St. Bernard during the 2020 shortened season.

In D-VII, Catholic Central is hosting its first playoff game since 2011. The Irish (6-4) will face St. Bernard Elmwood Place (6-4) in a Region 28 game at Hallinean Field.

15th-seeded Greenon (4-6) is traveling to second-seeded Milton-Union for a D-V, Region 20 game. The Knights have won three of their last four games. They’ll face a Bulldogs squad that hasn’t allowed more than seven points in a game since Week 3.

Champaign flowing

All five Champaign County schools qualified for the playoffs in what will be a wild Week 11 that includes three home games.

In D-IV, fifth-seeded Urbana (8-2) will host rival Graham (5-5), which finished 12th in the region. The Hillclimbers beat their rivals 42-7 in Week 6, but the Falcons have won three of four since the loss. The rivals have just one playoff matchup in their storied history — the Hillclimbers beat the Falcons 19-9 in a 2002 regional quarterfinal game.

In D-VI, West Liberty-Salem (5-5) will host Triad (4-6) in a Region 24 game — just one week after falling to the Cardinals 34-32 in overtime in North Lewisburg. The two teams have never met in the playoffs.

Mechanicsburg is making its 10th straight playoff appearance. The Indians will host Lockland (2-7) in a D-VII, Region 28 game — a team they’ve never faced in their 40 previous playoff games.

Greene is going

The Ohio Heritage Conference South Divison’s two Greene County schools — Greeneview and Cedarville — also qualified for the playoffs.

The OHC South champion Rams (9-1) have won seven straight since falling to Northeastern in Week 3. The seventh-seeded Rams will host Preble Shawnee (7-2) at Don Nock Field.

Cedarville (5-5) qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The No. 12 Indians will play fifth-seeded New Bremen (7-3) in a D-VII, Region 28 game. New Bremen won the D-VII state championship in 2020.

Ticket information

All playoff tickets must be purchased through the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s online ticketing platform. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students.

For more information, log on to https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

FRIDAY’S FIRST ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES

D-1, Region 2

15 Olentangy Orange at 2 Springfield

D-II, Region 12

9 New Richmond at 8 Tecumseh

D-IV, Regional 16

9 Roger Bacon at 8 Shawnee

12 Graham at 5 Urbana

D-V, Region 20

14 Waynesville at 3 Northeastern

10 Preble Shawnee at 7 Greeneview

15 Greenon at 2 Milton Union

D-VI, Region 24

9 Triad at 8 West Liberty-Salem

D-VII, Region 28

10 Cincinnati College Prep at 7 Southeastern

9 St. Bernard Elmwood Place at 8 Catholic Central

14 Lockland at 3 Mechanicsburg

(All games start at 7 p.m.)

NOTE: