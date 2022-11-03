High School Football: Southeastern hits the road for Round 2 of playoffs

Southeastern sophomore Hayden Davis rushed for two TDs and caught two TD passes for the Trojans, which won their fourth straight game.

“We’re extremely proud here,” Woods said. “The town is buzzing. The boys have earned it.”

Now, the seventh-seeded Trojans will travel to second-seeded Fort Loramie (9-2) for a Region 28 quarterfinal game. The Redskins beat St. Henry 43-20 in a first-round game.

“It’s one of those things where you enjoy (the victory), but you’ve got Fort Loramie coming up so you know there’s a lot of work to do,” Woods said. “Our boys have been working hard preparing for them.”

The Indians have won seven straight since starting the season 2-2. Their losses came against defending D-VI state champion Versailles and last year’s D-VII runner-up Newark Catholic.

“They’re a disciplined football team,” Woods said. “They’ve got a lot of great athletes. … They’ve been good for a long time. We’re going to go up there Friday night and get after it, that’s for sure.”

Fort Loramie is led by quarterback Caleb Maurer (2,760 yards passing, 37 total TDs) and senior wide receiver Logan Eilerman (82 catches, 1,265 yards, 17 TDs).

“When you get to this point in the playoffs and you have these small villages and communities who come together on Friday night for games, it’s a lot of fun,” Woods said. “That’s what it’s all about. You get a chance to go on the road and play in a hostile environment, those are the types of games you want to play in. We’re going to go up there and get after it.”

State powers

Two Champaign County schools advanced to play two defending state champions.

Urbana beat rival Graham in a D-IV, Region 16 first round game last week, snapping a nine-game postseason losing streak dating back to 2003. The fifth-seeded Hillclimbers advanced to play defending D-IV state champion Clinton Massie (6-5).

The Falcons started the year 2-5, but have won four straight, including a first-round upset of fourth-seeded Chillicothe Unioto.

In D-VI, Region 24, eighth-seeded West Liberty-Salem beat rival Triad 35-28. The Tigers advanced to play state powerhouse Marion Local (11-0), the top-ranked team in D-VI and defending D-VII state champion. The Tigers are 0-2 all-time against the Flyers, losing playoff matchups in both 2015 and 2016.

Streaking

Mechanicsburg (9-2) beat Lockland 41-0 last week, earning a first-round win for the fourth straight season.

The third-seeded Indians advanced to play sixth-seeded Minster (7-4) for the first time since the 2014 playoffs. The Wildcats beat the Indians 42-41 that season.

The Indians have won four straight since falling to Northeastern in Week 7.

Ticket information

All playoff tickets must be purchased through the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s online ticketing platform. No tickets will be sold at the gate. Cost is $10 for adults and $8 for students.

For more information, log on to https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets.