High School Football: Shawnee, Central win road games

The Braves host Tecumseh next week.

Catholic Central 35, Cedarville 0: Irish senior Ashton Young scored two TDs and Tyler Young added another as they improved to 6-1 and 2-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference North Division.

Greenon 42, Southeastern 14: The Knights scored 21 points in the second quarter to seal the victory against their Clark County rivals.

Greenon improved to 4-2 and 2-0 in the OHC North. They host Catholic Central next Friday in a battle of unbeaten OHC North squads.

London 29, Tecumseh 10: The Red Raiders (5-2, 2-0 CBC Kenton Trail) scored 15 points in the second half to pull away for the victory.

Senior Braden Berner scored the lone TD, while Nolan Shafter hit a 42-yard FG for Tecumseh (3-4, 0-2 CBC Kenton Trail), which trailed 14-10 at the half.

Jonathan Alder 24, Kenton Ridge 21: The Pioneers (3-4, 1-1 CBC Kenton Trail) hit a 32-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining to seal the victory.

The Cougars fell to 3-4 and 0-2 in the CBC Kenton Trail.

Graham 54, Northwestern 18: Senior Kolten Berner scored on a 2-yard run and caught an 8-yard TD pass from sophomore Jacob Shaffer as Northwestern fell to 0-6 and 0-2 in the CBC Mad River Division.

Mason MacGillivray added a 31-yard field goal for the Warriors.

West Jefferson 42, West Liberty-Salem 28: The Tigers led 28-21 at the half, but the D-VI sixth-ranked Roughriders scored 21 unanswered points to seal the victory.

West Liberty-Salem senior Christian Griffith went 17-for-30 for 220 yards and two TDs, both of which were caught by Trevor Berry (nine receptions, 108 yards). Tigers sophomore running back Gabe McGill rushed 21 times for 137 yards and two TDs for West Liberty-Salem (1-5, 0-2 OHC North), which travels to Northeastern next week.

Indian Lake 48, Urbana 21: The Hillclimbers’ Rayvon Rogan rushed for 234 yards, including a 79-yard TD run, as Urbana fell to 1-6 and 1-1 in the CBC Mad River.

Urbana’s Levi Stapleton scored on a 26-yard run, while Ben Ofori also scored on a fumble recovery for the Hillclimbers, which trailed 41-0 at the half.

Indian Lake is 5-2 and 2-0 in the CBC Mad River.

Greeneview 35, Madison-Plains 0: Rylan Hurst and Keegan Phillips each ran for two TDs and Cole DeHaven added another as the Rams won their second straight game.

The Rams improved 3-4 and 2-0 in the OHC South. They travel to rival Cedarville next week.

Fairbanks 41, Triad 7: The Cardinals fell to 2-5 and 0-2 in the OHC North.