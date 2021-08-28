High School Football roundup: Braves fall at Eaton

Southeastern 30, Ridgemont 6: The Trojans scored 14 points in the second half to improve to 1-1. The Trojans travel to Fairbanks next week.

Mechanicsburg 49, Covington 0: Indians senior Jake Hurst returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown as the Indians improved to 2-0.

Hurst also rushed for two TDs, while senior Aaron Conley rushed for a score and threw a 9-yard TD pass to Liam Smith.

Graham 31, Buckeye Valley 20: Eli Hollingsworth threw for two TD passes and Zack Vanscoy rushed for two TDs as the Falcons improved to 2-0.

East Clinton 27, Cedarville 7: The Indians took a 7-6 lead in the second quarter on a 10-yard pass from Max Pollander to Jackson Howdyshell, but the Astros went on to score 21 straight points to seal the victory.

Waynesville 17, Greeneview 3: Alex Horney hit a 29-yard field goal for the Rams (1-1).

Benjamin Logan 28, West Liberty-Salem 6: Gabe McGill rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown on 23 carras the Tigers fell to 0-2.

Fort Recovery 28, Urbana 9: The Hillclimbers fell to 0-2.

Saturday’s game

Catholic Central (1-0) at Grove City Christian (0-0), 7 p.m.: The Irish were scheduled to play Dayton Jefferson, but the Broncos dropped their football program earlier this month.

Postponed

Northeastern (1-0) at Riverside (1-0): The game was suspended with the Pirates leading 28-12 with :34 seconds remaining in the first half. The game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Greenon (0-1) at Northwestern (0-1): The game was postponed due to lightning and was scheduled to resume at 7 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Field.

Canceled

Springfield (1-0) at Fairfield (0-1): The game was canceled on Thursday due to COVID protocols within Fairfield’s program.