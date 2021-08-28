springfield-news-sun logo
X

High School Football roundup: Braves fall at Eaton

Shawnee High School junior running back Max Guyer runs ball the during their scrimmage game against Greenon on Friday, Aug. 14 in Springfield. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER
Caption
Shawnee High School junior running back Max Guyer runs ball the during their scrimmage game against Greenon on Friday, Aug. 14 in Springfield. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY MICHAEL COOPER

Sports
By Michael Cooper, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

EATON — The Eaton High School football team scored 21 second quarter points and never looked back, beating visiting Shawnee 28-7 in non-conference action on Friday night.

Braves junior Max Guyer rushed 17 times for 94 yards, including a 69-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Shawnee fell to 0-2. The Braves host Carroll (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Kenton Ridge 47, Bethel 25: The Cougars led 20-3 at the half and never looked back, improving to 1-1 overall.

The Cougars host Benjamin Logan next week.

Southeastern 30, Ridgemont 6: The Trojans scored 14 points in the second half to improve to 1-1. The Trojans travel to Fairbanks next week.

Mechanicsburg 49, Covington 0: Indians senior Jake Hurst returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown as the Indians improved to 2-0.

Hurst also rushed for two TDs, while senior Aaron Conley rushed for a score and threw a 9-yard TD pass to Liam Smith.

Graham 31, Buckeye Valley 20: Eli Hollingsworth threw for two TD passes and Zack Vanscoy rushed for two TDs as the Falcons improved to 2-0.

East Clinton 27, Cedarville 7: The Indians took a 7-6 lead in the second quarter on a 10-yard pass from Max Pollander to Jackson Howdyshell, but the Astros went on to score 21 straight points to seal the victory.

Waynesville 17, Greeneview 3: Alex Horney hit a 29-yard field goal for the Rams (1-1).

Benjamin Logan 28, West Liberty-Salem 6: Gabe McGill rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown on 23 carras the Tigers fell to 0-2.

Fort Recovery 28, Urbana 9: The Hillclimbers fell to 0-2.

Saturday’s game

Catholic Central (1-0) at Grove City Christian (0-0), 7 p.m.: The Irish were scheduled to play Dayton Jefferson, but the Broncos dropped their football program earlier this month.

Postponed

Northeastern (1-0) at Riverside (1-0): The game was suspended with the Pirates leading 28-12 with :34 seconds remaining in the first half. The game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Greenon (0-1) at Northwestern (0-1): The game was postponed due to lightning and was scheduled to resume at 7 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Field.

Canceled

Springfield (1-0) at Fairfield (0-1): The game was canceled on Thursday due to COVID protocols within Fairfield’s program.

In Other News
1
High School Football: Week 2 scores
2
High School Football: Tecumseh running game too much for Carroll
3
Special teams will be a focus of preseason finale for Bengals
4
Reds medical director Kremchek celebrates 25 years on the job
5
Little League World Series: West Side first Ohio team to reach...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top