High School Football: Regional semifinals scoreboard

Friday’s Results
Division I
Region 2
Centerville 42, Dublin Coffman 7
Wayne 31, Hilliard Davidson 7
Region 4
Moeller 28, Princeton 10
St. Xavier 16, Lakota West 13
Division II
Region 8
Anderson 42, Mount Healthy 0
La Salle 37, Harrison 0
Division III
Region 12
Bellbrook 24, Wapakoneta 21
London 30, St. Marys Memorial 7
Division IV
Region 16
Alter 37, Taylor 13
Taft 30, Indian Hill 14
Division V
Region 20
Indian Lake 28, Greeneview 13
West Liberty-Salem 45, Waynesville 42
Division VI
Region 24
Anna 56, Cin. Country Day 14
Coldwater 56, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 0
Division VII
Region 26
Col. Grove 35, Sycamore Mohawk 13
Delphos St. John’s 21, Leipsic 13
Region 28
Marion Local 61, Ansonia 0
Minster 42, CCPA 0
