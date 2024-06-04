BreakingNews
High school football recruiting: Trotwood tackle sets commitment date

And then there were three.

Trotwood-Madison offensive tackle Jermiel Atkins has narrowed his college choices to three and set a commitment date.

He will choose from a trio of Minnesota, Kentucky and Virginia Tech on July 4.

At 6-foot-8 and a lean 300 pounds, Atkins is the top offensive line prospect in the Dayton area as he heads toward his senior season.

247Sports ranks him the No. 19 prospect in Ohio regardless of position, and he is the No. 45 offensive tackle in the country per that site.

The players ranked ahead of him locally are Bellefontaine quarterback Tavien St. Clair, Northmont defensive end Cedric Works and Lakota West tight end Luca Gilbert.

St. Clair has committed to Ohio State while Gilbert is headed to Miami (Fla.).

Other players from the area in the class of 2025 to commit already are Hamilton defensive lineman Trey Verdon (Iowa State) and Wayne receivers Kamaurri Smith (Cincinnati) and Teaunn Hunter (Kent State).

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

