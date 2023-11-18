BreakingNews
High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

By Staff Report
33 minutes ago
Friday’s Regional Finals

Division I

Region 2

Springfield 21, Dublin Coffman 14

Region 4

Moeller 22, Lakota West 0

Division III

Region 11

Bishop Watterson 19, Bellefontaine 13

Region 12

Celina 37, Badin 25

Division IV

Region 16

Alter 17, Wyoming 0

Division V

Region 18

Liberty Center 17, Coldwater 7

Region 20

Valley View 42, Waynesville 24

Division VI

Region 24

Versailles 41, Anna 14

Division VII

Region 28

Marion Local 48, Ansonia 0

