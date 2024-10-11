High School Football: Playoff berths up for grabs in final 3 weeks of regular season

Explore Week 8 playoff computer ratings

That includes not just getting into the 16-team field in each region but earning the right to host one or two playoff games.

Here is a look at where area teams stand this week in the Harbin computer ratings:

Division I, Region 2

Despite uneven seasons so far, Centerville and Springfield (both 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the GWOC) are third and fourth. That means both are still in position to host two playoff games in Division I, Region 2.

They are ahead of Fairmont (fifth) and Springboro (sixth), who each have one more win overall than the Elks or Wildcats but trail them in playoff points.

However, much could change between now and the end of the season, and that begins Friday night when Fairmont (5-2, 3-1 GWOC) plays host to Springboro (5-2, 3-1) at Roush Stadium.

The winner between the Firebirds and Panthers will maintain at least a share of first place in the GWOC and get a big boost in playoff points.

Fairmont would also benefit from Wayne continuing to win now that quarterback Tyrell Lewis is back in the lineup because the Firebirds beat the Warriors in Week 5.

If the playoffs began this week, No. 9 Wayne (3-4, 2-2) would travel to No. 8 Middletown, but the Warriors are nearly tied with the Middies and not far behind No. 7 Lebanon.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Division II, Region 8

Undefeated Xenia (7-0) is No. 2, trailing only fellow unbeaten Cincinnati Anderson.

Also in playoff position this week are No. 8 Badin, No. 9 Butler, No. 11 Monroe, No. 12 Sidney, No. 13 Stebbins, No. 14 Piqua and No. 16 Troy.

No. 17 Trotwood-Madison (2-5) is the first team out this week, but the three-time state champion Rams have won two in a row after starting 0-5. They can get a big boost if they beat 5-2 Meadowdale in Week 9. The Rams’ final two opponents (Dunbar and Thurgood Marshall) are a combined 1-13.

Division III, Region 12

Undefeated Tippecanoe is No. 1 and has a huge cushion over No. 2 Wapakoneta. Also in position to host in the opening round is No. 3 Bellbrook while Bellefontaine is on the cusp at No. 9.

Chaminade Julienne (12th), Franklin and Carroll (tied for 14th) and Meadowdale (16th) are also hanging on to spots this week but tightly bunched in points with three games left to play.

Division IV, Region 16

Valley View is fourth at 5-2, ahead of 6-1 Urbana (fifth), Eaton (sixth) and Kenton Ridge (eighth).

The Spartans also have a chance to add lots of points with games against Brookville and Waynesville (both 5-2) scheduled for Weeks 9 and 10.

Brookville is 11th this week while Northridge and Alter are also in the field at 14 and 15.

The Knights have had a rough go of it after going to the state championship game last season, but they can get a big boost in playoff points this week when they play host to Badin.

Fenwick and Northwestern are the first two teams out at 17 and 18 and appear to have a chance to play their way in.

Division V, Region 20

Undefeated Greeneview has a stranglehold on No. 1 followed by 6-1 Waynesville and 7-0 Preble Shawnee.

Versailles and Indian Lake are in position to host games at No. 6 and 7 while Milton-Union, Miami East, Carlisle and Arcanum are also in the field this week and just need to keep winning.

Division VI, Region 24

No. 1 Coldwater and No. 2 Anna are atop the field with a sizable edge over the rest, but No. 7 Northeastern is also in position to host.

The Jets have a big chance to pick up points the next two weeks when they take on 5-2 Fairbanks and 5-2 Mechanicsburg.

Dayton Christian and Covington are also in playoff position this week at 11 and 12, respectively.

Division VII, Region 28

Defending champion Marion Local is — surprise! — in first place. The Flyers have won every game by at least 31 points, but they still have their biggest tests left with trips to Anna and Coldwater sandwiched around a visit from Minster, who is No. 2 in the region this week.

Lehman Catholic and Ansonia are also in position to host two games at No. 3 and 4 while Tri-Village, Fort Loramie, St. Henry, New Miami, Cedarville and Southeastern all in the field this week.

At No. 18 with three games left against teams with losing records, Twin Valley South could be poised to play its way in, especially if any of the teams ahead of them stumble.