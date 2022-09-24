High school football: Northeastern, Catholic Central improve to 6-0

Sophomore Alex Horney also rushed for a touchdown in the victory for Greeneview (5-1, 1-0), which travel to Madison-Plains (0-6, 0-1) next week.

Trojans junior quarterback Zack McKee went 21-for-33 for 163 yards, including 2-yard TD pass to sophomore Brennan Workman. Southeastern (3-3, 0-1) travels to Greenon next week.

Bellefontaine 19, Tecumseh 16: Arrows senior Lucas Berner and junior Tim Moore, Jr. each scored touchdowns, but the Chieftains nailed a field goal with 14 seconds remaining to win their CBC Kenton Trail Division opener.

The Arrows (3-3, 0-1) travel to London next week.

North Union 34, Northwestern 14: Warriors senior Brock Mansfield went 6-for-22 for 169 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another as Northwestern fell in its CBC Mad River Division opener.

Mansfield rushed for a 12-yard TD in the fourth quarter and hit senior Austin Ernst on a 44-yard TD pass. The Warriors host Graham (2-4, 0-1) next week.

Mechanicsburg 34, Triad 12: Indians senior running back Charlie Bradford rushed for two TDs and sophomore Gabe Hursey added a rushing TD for Mechanicsburg, which improved to 5-1 and 1-0 in the OHC North.

Indians junior Jayden Roland and junior Kailen Butler each threw a TD pass and caught a TD pass for Mechanicsburg.

Triad fell to 2-4 and 0-1 in the division.

West Liberty-Salem 21, Fairbanks 14: Tigers junior Miles Hostetler returned an interception for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to lift West Liberty-Salem.

Tigers sophomore running back Josh Wilcoxin rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns as West Liberty-Salem improved to 4-2 and 1-0 in the OHC North.

Urbana 42, Graham 7: The Hillclimbers jumped out to a 32-7 halftime lead en route to their second straight victory over their Champaign County rival.

Urbana hosts Indian Lake (0-6, 0-1) next week.

Cedarville 17, Greenon 7: The Knights fell to 1-5 and 0-1 in the OHC South.