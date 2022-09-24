High school football: Northeastern, Catholic Central improve to 6-0

Northeastern High School senior quarterback Cade Houseman threw three TD passes and rushed for another as the Jets rolled past West Jefferson 49-13 in their Ohio Heritage Conference North Division opener on Friday night on Conover Field in Springfield.
Houseman went 10-for-15 for 157 yards and three TDs through the air and rushed for 46 yards and a TD on the ground. Jets senior Hunter Albright rushed for 88 yards and two TDs and caught a 53-yard TD pass, while senior Dylan Haggy caught six passes for 62 yards and two TDs. Northeastern junior Cody Lookabaugh added 73 yards and a TD for the Jets (6-0, 1-0), who host Mechanicsburg next week.
Catholic Central 42, Madison-Plains 7: Senior quarterback Cole Ray went 9-for-15 for 142 yards and three TDs and junior Daniel Kamara rushed for 112 yards and a TD as Catholic Central scored 42 unanswered points to claim the OHC South victory.
Freshman Sherrod Lay caught a TD pass and returned an interception for a TD, while freshman Brayden Strother and senior Tyler Young each caught TD passes. Irish senior Darien Stapleton added a rushing TD for D-VII second-ranked Catholic Central (6-0, 1-0), which travels to Cedarville next week.
Greeneview 39, Southeastern 8: Rams senior Rylan Hurst and sophomore Cooper Payton each rushed for two touchdowns, handing the Trojans their third straight loss.
Sophomore Alex Horney also rushed for a touchdown in the victory for Greeneview (5-1, 1-0), which travel to Madison-Plains (0-6, 0-1) next week.
Trojans junior quarterback Zack McKee went 21-for-33 for 163 yards, including 2-yard TD pass to sophomore Brennan Workman. Southeastern (3-3, 0-1) travels to Greenon next week.
Bellefontaine 19, Tecumseh 16: Arrows senior Lucas Berner and junior Tim Moore, Jr. each scored touchdowns, but the Chieftains nailed a field goal with 14 seconds remaining to win their CBC Kenton Trail Division opener.
The Arrows (3-3, 0-1) travel to London next week.
North Union 34, Northwestern 14: Warriors senior Brock Mansfield went 6-for-22 for 169 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another as Northwestern fell in its CBC Mad River Division opener.
Mansfield rushed for a 12-yard TD in the fourth quarter and hit senior Austin Ernst on a 44-yard TD pass. The Warriors host Graham (2-4, 0-1) next week.
Mechanicsburg 34, Triad 12: Indians senior running back Charlie Bradford rushed for two TDs and sophomore Gabe Hursey added a rushing TD for Mechanicsburg, which improved to 5-1 and 1-0 in the OHC North.
Indians junior Jayden Roland and junior Kailen Butler each threw a TD pass and caught a TD pass for Mechanicsburg.
Triad fell to 2-4 and 0-1 in the division.
West Liberty-Salem 21, Fairbanks 14: Tigers junior Miles Hostetler returned an interception for a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to lift West Liberty-Salem.
Tigers sophomore running back Josh Wilcoxin rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns as West Liberty-Salem improved to 4-2 and 1-0 in the OHC North.
Urbana 42, Graham 7: The Hillclimbers jumped out to a 32-7 halftime lead en route to their second straight victory over their Champaign County rival.
Urbana hosts Indian Lake (0-6, 0-1) next week.
Cedarville 17, Greenon 7: The Knights fell to 1-5 and 0-1 in the OHC South.
About the Author