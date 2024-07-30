High school football: Hamilton DB announces college choice

King, who just completed an official visit to Kansas State, chose the Wildcats from a scholarship offer list that also includes Kentucky, Nebraska and West Virginia, among others.

He is a three-star prospect who ranks 26th in Ohio in 247Sports Composite rankings.

King is 15th area player from the class of 2025 to commit to an FBS school and the second from Hamilton, joining linebacker/defensive end Trey Verdon, who is committed to Iowa State.

Also planning to play in the Big 12 is Kamaurri Smith, a receiver/tight end from Wayne who is verbally committed to Cincinnati.