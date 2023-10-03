High School Football Computer Ratings: Which teams are in playoff position entering Week 8?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday.

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.

The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Canton McKinley (6-1) 19.2547, 2. Wadsworth (6-1) 19.2429, 3. Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) 16.7708, 4. Cleveland Heights (6-1) 16.0346, 5. Mentor (4-3) 13.5714, 6. Medina (5-2) 11.9929, 7. Massillon Jackson (4-3) 10.15, 8. Lorain (6-1) 10.1214, 9. Canton GlenOak (3-4) 8.6327, 10. Berea-Midpark (3-4) 7.9429, 11. Strongsville (3-4) 5.5929, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-6) 3.5059, 13. Cle. John Marshall (2-4) 3.1957, 14. Euclid (1-6) 2.9184, 15. Brunswick (1-6) 1.5786, 16. Stow-Munroe Falls (1-6) 1.4632, 17t. Elyria (0-7) 0, 17t. Parma Normandy (0-6) 0

Region 2 - 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (6-1) 21.1786, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-1) 19.5, 3. Tol. Whitmer (5-2) 16.0571, 4. Centerville (6-1) 15.55, 5. Delaware Hayes (6-1) 14.1786, 6. Perrysburg (6-1) 13.8643, 7. Findlay (5-2) 13.4857, 8. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 13.3714, 9. Dublin Coffman (5-2) 13.2714, 10. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-3) 12.4643, 11. Miamisburg (5-2) 11.5714, 12. Kettering Fairmont (4-3) 11.0286, 13. Marysville (3-4) 5.9357, 14. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-5) 5.6955, 15. Springfield (3-4) 5.1837, 16. Dublin Jerome (2-5) 4.9357, 17. Beavercreek (2-5) 2.1061

Region 3 - 1. Hilliard Bradley (7-0) 21.85, 2. Gahanna Lincoln (7-0) 18.0, 3. Pickerington North (7-0) 17.7922, 4. Hilliard Darby (4-3) 12.9429, 5. Grove City (4-3) 11.0714, 6. Westerville North (5-2) 10.8571, 7. Pickerington Central (4-3) 10.5429, 8. Hilliard Davidson (4-3) 10.2929, 9. Thomas Worthington (5-2) 9.7286, 10. Upper Arlington (4-3) 9.2429, 11. Lancaster (3-4) 7.1929, 12. Groveport-Madison (4-3) 6.7429, 13. New Albany (2-5) 5.4857, 14. Westerville Central (1-6) 3.4286, 15. Newark (2-5) 3.3429, 16. Reynoldsburg (1-6) 2.0786, 17. Galloway Westland (1-6) 1.4071

Region 4 - 1. Milford (7-0) 18.5929, 2. Cin. Princeton (7-0) 18.2, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-3) 11.9343, 4. Hamilton (5-2) 11.7429, 5. West Chester Lakota West (5-2) 11.0929, 6. Cin. St. Xavier (3-4) 11.0563, 7. Cin. Elder (4-3) 10.768, 8. Mason (4-3) 7.5643, 9. Lebanon (4-3) 7.3214, 10. Cin. Sycamore (4-3) 6.9143, 11. Middletown (3-4) 5.8643, 12. Cin. Oak Hills (2-5) 4.4571, 13. Cin. Western Hills (3-4) 4.0286, 14. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-4) 3.8929, 15. Springboro (1-6) 1.9786, 16. Fairfield (1-6) 1.5786, 17. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (1-6) 0.9286, 18t. Cin. Colerain (0-7) 0, 18t. Cin. Walnut Hills (0-7) 0

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-0) 19.8354, 2. Painesville Riverside (7-0) 17.9786, 3. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (6-1) 16.0476, 4. Hudson (5-2) 14.3571, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (6-1) 13.3429, 6. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-3) 11.5357, 7. Shaker Hts. (6-1) 9.8357, 8. Barberton (4-3) 9.0433, 9. Austintown-Fitch (4-2) 8.603, 10. Warren G. Harding (3-4) 6.3878, 11. Garfield Hts. (3-4) 5.4357, 12. Cle. John Hay (3-4) 5.2551, 13. Cle. Benedictine (3-4) 4.8496, 14. Akron Firestone (3-4) 4.7, 15. Ashtabula Lakeside (3-4) 4.2857, 16. Twinsburg (3-4) 4.1, 17. Mayfield (3-4) 4.0952, 18. Eastlake North (2-5) 3.7929, 19. Maple Hts. (3-4) 2.8203, 20. Solon (1-6) 2.5571

Region 6 - 1. Avon (7-0) 21.5974, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-2) 14.4429, 3. Avon Lake (6-1) 14.2071, 4. Medina Highland (6-1) 12.55, 5. North Ridgeville (5-2) 9.7071, 6. Olmsted Falls (5-2) 9.0036, 7. Westlake (5-2) 8.899, 8. Sylvania Southview (4-3) 8.8357, 9. Oregon Clay (3-4) 7.9286, 10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (4-3) 7.3286, 11. Grafton Midview (3-4) 7.0786, 12. Cle. Rhodes (4-3) 6.3555, 13. Lakewood (2-5) 5.6623, 14. Fremont Ross (2-5) 5.5929, 15. Amherst Steele (3-4) 5.3, 16. Tol. Start (3-4) 5.2786, 17. Sylvania Northview (2-5) 4.5214, 18. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-5) 4.4143, 19. Tol. St. John’s (3-4) 4.0582, 20. Holland Springfield (2-5) 3.8929

Region 7 - 1. Massillon Washington (7-0) 23.7325, 2. Canal Winchester (7-0) 16.7357, 3. Uniontown Lake (5-2) 12.2071, 4. Green (5-2) 11.8786, 5. Westerville South (4-3) 10.2214, 6. Cols. Northland (6-1) 9.7214, 7. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (5-2) 9.6948, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-4) 8.1122, 9. Cols. St. Charles (4-3) 7.2643, 10. Cols. Briggs (4-3) 7.2571, 11. North Canton Hoover (3-3) 7.0833, 12. Cols. Independence (2-5) 6.3429, 13. Ashville Teays Valley (4-3) 5.3786, 14. Marion Harding (3-4) 5.3571, 15. Massillon Perry (3-4) 5.316, 16. Cols. Walnut Ridge (2-5) 5.3001, 17. Cols. Whetstone (2-5) 4.9714, 18. Mount Vernon (2-5) 4.3643, 19. Sunbury Big Walnut (3-4) 4.05, 20. Logan (2-5) 4.0

Region 8 - 1. Cin. Anderson (6-1) 16.9357, 2. Cin. Withrow (6-1) 14.55, 3. Clayton Northmont (4-3) 14.1948, 4. Harrison (5-2) 14.0, 5. Cin. Winton Woods (6-1) 13.7643, 6. Troy (6-1) 13.5736, 7. Loveland (4-3) 9.8714, 8. Xenia (4-3) 9.6786, 9. Kings Mills Kings (4-3) 9.3429, 10. Cin. LaSalle (4-3) 8.8571, 11. Lima Senior (5-2) 7.4929, 12. Sidney (4-3) 7.3357, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-3) 5.5857, 14. Fairborn (2-5) 4.6429, 15. Trenton Edgewood (2-5) 3.4643, 16. Cin. Turpin (2-5) 3.0857, 17. Oxford Talawanda (2-5) 2.7929, 18. Hamilton Ross (1-6) 0.8571, 19. Day. Belmont (1-5) 0.8333, 20. Piqua (1-6) 0.7857

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Youngstown Ursuline (7-0) 19.8776, 2. Geneva (6-1) 16.6429, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-1) 15.0643, 4. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-2) 13.7959, 5. Aurora (6-1) 12.7571, 6. Madison (6-1) 12.4357, 7. Akron East (6-1) 11.7842, 8. Hunting Valley University School (5-2) 11.3196, 9. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-2) 10.9071, 10. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (5-2) 10.3571, 11. Chardon (4-3) 9.9184, 12. Canfield (3-3) 9.8577, 13. Alliance (4-3) 9.6929, 14. Gates Mills Hawken (4-3) 9.2357, 15. New Philadelphia (5-2) 9.0714, 16. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-3) 8.3357, 17. Youngstown Chaney (3-3) 7.8062, 18. Chesterland West Geauga (3-4) 7.2357, 19. Kent Roosevelt (4-3) 7.0143, 20. Dover (3-4) 6.6122

Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-0) 19.8343, 2. Norton (7-0) 17.7143, 3. Tiffin Columbian (6-1) 16.0214, 4. Medina Buckeye (7-0) 15.3357, 5. Mansfield Senior (5-2) 14.9683, 6. Ontario (7-0) 14.4, 7. Rocky River (6-1) 13.7143, 8. Sandusky (4-3) 11.2143, 9. Defiance (5-2) 10.4643, 10. Bay Village Bay (6-1) 9.4704, 11. Clyde (4-3) 8.5765, 12. Ashland (4-3) 7.5643, 13. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-3) 7.4, 14. Bowling Green (4-3) 6.7714, 15. Norwalk (3-4) 5.8071, 16. Maumee (3-4) 5.6571, 17. Richfield Revere (3-4) 5.0286, 18. Lexington (3-4) 4.9786, 19. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-4) 4.6357, 20. Lodi Cloverleaf (3-4) 4.5643

Region 11 - 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (7-0) 18.05, 2. London (7-0) 17.1643, 3. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (6-1) 14.4964, 4. Jackson (6-1) 12.9257, 5. Cols. Hamilton Township (7-0) 12.75, 6. Granville (7-0) 12.65, 7. Bellefontaine (5-2) 11.1571, 8. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-3) 10.7571, 9. New Concord John Glenn (6-1) 9.2429, 10. Delaware Buckeye Valley (4-3) 9.0714, 11. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-2) 8.8929, 12. Cols. South (4-3) 5.9834, 13. Cols. Beechcroft (4-3) 5.4857, 14. Marietta (3-4) 5.2754, 15. The Plains Athens (3-4) 4.4929, 16. Bexley (2-5) 4.0786, 17. Chillicothe (1-6) 1.9177, 18. Zanesville (1-6) 1.7143, 19. Circleville (1-6) 1.5929, 20. Cols. Centennial (1-6) 0.7857

Region 12 - 1. Hamilton Badin (7-0) 18.1429, 2. Celina (6-1) 13.3786, 3. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-2) 11.8074, 4. Trotwood-Madison (5-2) 11.7691, 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-2) 11.5643, 6. Vandalia Butler (5-2) 11.1929, 7. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-2) 9.7214, 8. New Richmond (5-2) 8.8429, 9. Wilmington (5-2) 8.6, 10. Bellbrook (4-3) 8.2929, 11. Wapakoneta (5-2) 8.0214, 12. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-4) 7.8357, 13. Elida (5-2) 7.8143, 14. Hillsboro (4-3) 6.7786, 15. Monroe (2-5) 4.3214, 16. Day. Oakwood (2-5) 4.1071, 17. Day. Carroll (2-5) 3.9929, 18. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-5) 3.9429, 19. Franklin (2-5) 3.3786, 20. Cin. Woodward (1-6) 2.4105

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Canton South (7-0) 15.9571, 2. Mentor Lake Cath. (6-1) 14.7286, 3. Streetsboro (6-1) 12.9466, 4. Beloit West Branch (6-1) 12.7915, 5. Poland Seminary (6-1) 12.3074, 6. Struthers (5-2) 12.0945, 7. Niles McKinley (5-2) 10.3286, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-3) 9.9401, 9. Lisbon Beaver (4-3) 8.2357, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-2) 7.4857, 11. Ashtabula Edgewood (4-3) 7.3429, 12. East Liverpool (5-2) 6.8, 13. Peninsula Woodridge (4-3) 6.75, 14. Girard (4-3) 6.2714, 15. Hubbard (4-3) 5.8469, 16. Akron Buchtel (3-4) 5.3283, 17. Mogadore Field (2-5) 3.0657, 18. Ravenna (2-5) 2.9942, 19. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-5) 2.3012, 20. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (2-5) 1.9841

Region 14 - 1. Sandusky Perkins (6-0) 17.5, 2. Cle. Glenville (5-1) 13.4541, 3. Shelby (5-2) 11.2857, 4. Galion (5-2) 10.0143, 5. Van Wert (4-3) 9.1571, 6. Bellevue (3-4) 8.7294, 7. Wauseon (5-2) 8.6714, 8. Millersburg West Holmes (5-2) 8.6143, 9. Bryan (4-3) 6.8714, 10. Caledonia River Valley (3-4) 6.7429, 11. Oberlin Firelands (3-4) 6.4286, 12. Lima Bath (4-3) 6.4143, 13. Napoleon (3-4) 6.0214, 14. Vermilion (3-4) 4.6143, 15. St. Marys Memorial (3-4) 4.1429, 16. Elyria Cath. (2-5) 3.9452, 17. Kenton (2-5) 3.2571, 18. Cle. Central Cath. (2-5) 3.0952, 19. Upper Sandusky (3-4) 2.7929, 20. Bellville Clear Fork (1-6) 2.2

Region 15 - 1. Thornville Sheridan (7-0) 18.9571, 2. Steubenville (6-1) 17.0789, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-2) 14.3929, 4. St. Clairsville (6-1) 12.746, 5. Newark Licking Valley (5-2) 11.7857, 6. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (6-1) 11.7551, 7. Circleville Logan Elm (6-1) 11.6143, 8. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-2) 10.9401, 9. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-2) 10.5786, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (5-2) 10.1, 11. McArthur Vinton County (6-1) 9.8795, 12. Cols. East (5-2) 9.2229, 13. Cols. Bishop Ready (6-1) 9.2, 14. Carrollton (4-3) 7.9714, 15. Cols. Marion-Franklin (3-4) 7.5571, 16. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-3) 7.1071, 17. McConnelsville Morgan (4-3) 5.5143, 18. Uhrichsville Claymont (3-4) 4.5, 19. Johnstown (3-4) 3.7357, 20. Lancaster Fairfield Union (3-4) 3.35

Region 16 - 1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-0) 21.2, 2. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 13.2214, 3. Cin. Taft (5-2) 12.1696, 4. Springfield Shawnee (6-1) 11.6571, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (6-1) 11.5357, 6. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-2) 10.5238, 7. Eaton (6-1) 10.2143, 8. Waverly (5-2) 9.8954, 9. Cin. Indian Hill (5-2) 8.9786, 10. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-2) 8.8163, 11. Urbana (6-1) 8.4863, 12. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-4) 8.2453, 13. Cleves Taylor (4-3) 7.9, 14. Washington C.H. Washington (3-4) 7.6857, 15. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-3) 7.5143, 16. Greenfield McClain (5-2) 7.1571, 17. Day. Dunbar (4-2) 6.9522, 18. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-3) 6.55, 19. Reading (4-3) 5.5143, 20. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (2-5) 3.0204

Division V

Region 17 - 1. Perry (7-0) 18.5429, 2. Canfield South Range (6-1) 14.8463, 3. Creston Norwayne (7-0) 14.2, 4. Cadiz Harrison Central (5-2) 10.5571, 5. Lorain Clearview (6-1) 10.2929, 6. Garrettsville Garfield (7-0) 9.9388, 7. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-1) 9.7357, 8. Richmond Edison (5-2) 6.316, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-3) 6.15, 10. Conneaut (4-3) 5.15, 11. Burton Berkshire (3-4) 4.938, 12. Cortland Lakeview (3-4) 4.3786, 13. Chagrin Falls (3-4) 4.15, 14. Smithville (4-3) 3.881, 15. Mantua Crestwood (4-3) 3.6, 16. Navarre Fairless (2-5) 3.5571, 17. Youngstown Liberty (2-5) 3.4929, 18. Orrville (3-4) 3.35, 19. Sheffield Brookside (3-4) 3.1357, 20. LaGrange Keystone (2-5) 2.8643

Region 18 - 1. Liberty Center (7-0) 15.7786, 2. Milan Edison (6-1) 12.14, 3. Genoa Area (6-1) 11.6357, 4. Oak Harbor (7-0) 11.5643, 5. Coldwater (7-0) 11.5429, 6. Archbold (6-1) 11.3214, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 10.5929, 8. Huron (5-2) 9.4286, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (6-1) 8.4643, 10. Marengo Highland (4-3) 7.4643, 11. Lewistown Indian Lake (5-2) 6.5571, 12. Marion Pleasant (4-3) 5.8857, 13. Port Clinton (3-4) 4.5571, 14. Fredericktown (3-4) 4.2143, 15. Willard (4-3) 3.9401, 16. Spencerville (2-5) 3.7214, 17. Delta (3-4) 3.2071, 18. Millbury Lake (2-5) 2.6286, 19. Richwood North Union (2-5) 2.6143, 20. Bloomdale Elmwood (2-5) 2.5214

Region 19 - 1. Ironton (6-1) 15.051, 2. Proctorville Fairland (6-1) 14.9978, 3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-1) 13.2135, 4. Portsmouth West (6-1) 13.0404, 5. Barnesville (7-0) 12.5649, 6. Zanesville West Muskingum (6-1) 12.5429, 7. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-0) 11.7857, 8. Heath (5-2) 10, 9. Cols. Africentric (5-2) 8.5714, 10. Belmont Union Local (5-2) 8.4694, 11. South Point (4-3) 8.0051, 12. Utica (5-2) 7.5071, 13. Centerburg (4-3) 6.7071, 14. Portsmouth (4-3) 6.5571, 15. Worthington Christian (3-4) 6.2807, 16. Wheelersburg (3-3) 5.4522, 17. Minford (3-3) 5.3333, 18. New Lexington (3-4) 4.7714, 19. Byesville Meadowbrook (4-3) 4.6143, 20. Chesapeake (3-4) 4.4711

Region 20 - 1. Germantown Valley View (7-0) 15.8786, 2. Waynesville (6-1) 12.9643, 3. Brookville (6-1) 9.7071, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (5-2) 8.2357, 5. Middletown Madison (4-3) 7.8786, 6. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-2) 7.8714, 7. Springfield Northeastern (5-2) 7.4286, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-2) 7.1786, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-2) 7.07, 10. Cin. Mariemont (4-3) 6.1143, 11. Bethel-Tate (4-3) 6.0354, 12. Jamestown Greeneview (4-3) 5.6286, 13. Casstown Miami East (4-3) 5.5214, 14. Blanchester (4-3) 5.4857, 15. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-3) 4.8942, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 4.7916, 17. Carlisle (2-5) 4.1643, 18. Cin. Madeira (2-5) 4.1357, 19. Williamsport Westfall (3-4) 3.3, 20. Cin. Finneytown (3-4) 3.2041

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (6-1) 12.9286, 2. Rootstown (7-0) 10.658, 3. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (6-1) 9.6643, 4. Hanoverton United (6-1) 8.1857, 5. Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-3) 8.1643, 6. Canton Central Cath. (4-3) 7.5714, 7. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-1) 7.4722, 8. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-3) 6.7071, 9. Mogadore (4-2) 6.4394, 10. Mineral Ridge (5-2) 6.3071, 11. Middlefield Cardinal (4-3) 6, 12. Ravenna Southeast (6-1) 5.7857, 13. Rittman (5-2) 5.5429, 14. Brookfield (3-4) 4.5571, 15. Columbiana Crestview (3-4) 4.5143, 16. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-3) 4.0429, 17t. Columbiana (2-5) 2.9, 17t. Atwater Waterloo (2-5) 2.9, 19. Wickliffe (2-5) 2.7041, 20. Newton Falls (3-4) 2.6929

Region 22 - 1. Bluffton (7-0) 11.9071, 2. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-1) 10.0952, 3. Carey (5-2) 9.4929, 4. Columbus Grove (5-2) 9.3571, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (7-0) 8.2357, 6. Collins Western Reserve (5-2) 8.1857, 7. Tol. Ottawa Hills (6-1) 7.6122, 8. Defiance Tinora (4-3) 6.7357, 9. Ashland Mapleton (4-3) 5.8429, 10. Sullivan Black River (5-2) 5.4786, 11. Attica Seneca East (4-3) 5.3071, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (4-3) 5.2143, 13. Ashland Crestview (3-4) 4.3714, 14. Kansas Lakota (3-4) 4.3615, 15. Paulding (5-2) 3.9357, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-4) 2.9856, 17. Castalia Margaretta (3-4) 2.6429, 18. Metamora Evergreen (2-5) 2.6286, 19. Van Buren (2-5) 2.5214, 20. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-4) 2.3714

Region 23 - 1. West Jefferson (7-0) 17.6214, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-0) 15.05, 3. Martins Ferry (5-2) 8.2214, 4. Galion Northmor (5-2) 7.75, 5. Beverly Fort Frye (4-2) 7.5601, 6. Nelsonville-York (6-1) 7.3124, 7. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-3) 6.8929, 8. Glouster Trimble (4-2) 6.7778, 9. Newcomerstown (5-2) 6.7714, 10. Marion Elgin (6-1) 6.2714, 11. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-3) 6.1857, 12. Howard East Knox (4-3) 6.1071, 13. Grandview Hts. (4-3) 5.35, 14. Johnstown Northridge (2-5) 4.3857, 15. Grove City Christian (4-3) 4.2, 16. Sarahsville Shenandoah (3-4) 3.5357, 17. Loudonville (2-5) 3.4429, 18. Bellaire (3-4) 3.3932, 19. Mount Gilead (2-5) 2.9429, 20. Crooksville (3-4) 2.9

Region 24 - 1. Williamsburg (7-0) 16.4214, 2. Versailles (6-1) 12.3786, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-1) 12.0857, 4. Cin. Country Day (7-0) 10.4544, 5. West Liberty-Salem (6-1) 10.0071, 6. New Madison Tri-Village (6-1) 9.1571, 7. Anna (3-4) 5.8929, 8. New Paris National Trail (3-4) 4.6429, 9. Rockford Parkway (2-5) 4.15, 10. Harrod Allen East (2-5) 3.4929, 11. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-4) 3.4429, 12. New Lebanon Dixie (3-4) 2.6429, 13. Miamisburg Day. Christian (2-4) 2.4735, 14. Cin. Deer Park (2-5) 2.1143, 15. Milford Center Fairbanks (2-5) 2.0429, 16. Lucasville Valley (1-6) 1.4509, 17. Troy Christian (2-5) 1.45, 18. North Lewisburg Triad (1-6) 1.3714, 19. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-6) 1.0429, 20t. Frankfort Adena (1-6) 1.0214

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Danville (7-0) 11.6714, 2. Malvern (6-1) 11.6357, 3. Dalton (5-1) 10.1873, 4. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-2) 9.381, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-2) 9.3723, 6. New Middletown Springfield (5-2) 9.2143, 7. Monroeville (5-2) 9.1494, 8. Toronto (6-1) 8.4345, 9. Steubenville Cath. Central (7-0) 8.369, 10. Lisbon David Anderson (5-2) 8.2643, 11. Lowellville (6-1) 8.1643, 12. Lucas (4-3) 7.6286, 13. Norwalk St. Paul (3-4) 5.9358, 14. McDonald (4-3) 5.9143, 15. Salineville Southern (5-2) 5.7357, 16. Bowerston Conotton Valley (4-3) 3.85, 17. Ashtabula St. John School (2-4) 2.1111, 18. Richmond Hts. (1-6) 1.7452, 19. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-5) 1.7071, 20. Plymouth (2-5) 1.5929, 21. Strasburg-Franklin (2-5) 1.4214

Region 26 - 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-1) 12.2143, 2. McComb (6-1) 11.95, 3. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (7-0) 11.6714, 4. Tiffin Calvert (6-0) 11.4444, 5. Antwerp (7-0) 11.3357, 6. Waynesfield-Goshen (7-0) 9.9214, 7. Leipsic (6-1) 9.7286, 8. Pandora-Gilboa (5-2) 9.5857, 9. Lima Central Cath. (4-3) 8.2429, 10. Edon (5-2) 6.8469, 11. Defiance Ayersville (5-2) 6.8357, 12. Arlington (4-3) 6.3857, 13. Convoy Crestview (5-2) 6.3643, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (5-2) 6.35, 15. Pioneer North Central (6-1) 6.215, 16. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-2) 5.65, 17. Montpelier (5-2) 5.4286, 18. Gibsonburg (3-4) 5.3506, 19. Ada (3-4) 3.95, 20. Morral Ridgedale (4-3) 3.75

Region 27 - 1. Reedsville Eastern (6-1) 10.1215, 2. Beaver Eastern (7-0) 8.8449, 3. Caldwell (6-1) 8.8429, 4. Hannibal River (4-2) 6.6212, 5. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (5-2) 6.2429, 6. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-2) 5.8333, 7. Beallsville (5-2) 5.4474, 8. Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-3) 5.2437, 9. Waterford (5-2) 5.2357, 10. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-4) 4.0462, 11. Crown City South Gallia (5-2) 3.808, 12. Bridgeport (3-4) 3.7364, 13. Corning Miller (4-3) 3.0606, 14. Portsmouth Sciotoville (2-4) 2.431, 15. Sugar Grove Berne Union (2-5) 2.4, 16. Shadyside (2-5) 2.285, 17. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (3-4) 2.0037, 18. Racine Southern (1-6) 0.8535, 19t. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (1-6) 0.5, 19t. Franklin Furnace Green (1-6) 0.5

Region 28 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 14.5429, 2. Ansonia (7-0) 12.9571, 3. DeGraff Riverside (6-1) 10.7357, 4. Cedarville (6-1) 8.5071, 5. Minster (6-1) 7.9071, 6. Cin. College Preparatory (5-1) 7.4709, 7. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (5-1) 7.3371, 8. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-3) 6.7214, 9. Mechanicsburg (4-3) 6.2286, 10. Fort Loramie (4-3) 5.9929, 11. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (4-3) 5.8643, 12. Bradford (3-2) 4.8848, 13. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-4) 4.2395, 14. New Bremen (3-4) 3.9714, 15. St. Henry (2-5) 3.8143, 16. Lockland (2-4) 1.7262, 17. Fayetteville-Perry (2-5) 1.4082, 18t. Springfield Cath. Central (1-6) 0.6429, 18t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-6) 0.6429, 20. Hamilton New Miami (1-6) 0.5714