High School Football computer ratings: Is your team in playoff position?

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every week beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 27, when 448 schools — the top 16 in each region — will qualify for the playoffs.
The top 18 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points.
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 27 will qualify for the playoffs.
Division I
Region 1 - 1. Mentor (5-0) 12.15, 2. Perrysburg (5-0) 12, 3. Lakewood St. Edward (3-2) 10.3433, 4. Tol. Whitmer (4-1) 9.15, 5. Canton McKinley (3-2) 7.0838, 6. Lorain (4-1) 6.45, 7. Massillon Jackson (2-3) 4.8, 8. Strongsville (2-3) 4.35, 9. Findlay (2-3) 4.2, 10. Parma Normandy (2-3) 3.35, 11. Cleveland Heights (2-3) 3.1566, 12. Medina (1-4) 2.4, 13. Berea-Midpark (1-4) 1.95, 14t. Brunswick (1-4) 1.9, 14t. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-4) 1.9, 16. Cle. John Marshall (1-4) 1.1, 17t. Elyria (0-5) 0, 17t. Canton GlenOak (0-5) 0
Region 2 - 1. Galloway Westland (4-1) 9, 2. Hilliard Davidson (4-1) 8.3323, 3. Springboro (4-1) 8.2, 4. Middletown (4-1) 8.15, 5. Centerville (2-3) 6.3, 6. Lebanon (3-2) 5.6, 7. Springfield (3-2) 5.5687, 8. Kettering Fairmont (3-2) 5.35, 9. Clayton Northmont (2-3) 4.15, 10. Beavercreek (3-2) 3.8556, 11. Dublin Jerome (2-3) 3.2, 12t. Huber Hts. Wayne (1-4) 2.6, 12t. Hilliard Bradley (2-3) 2.6, 14. Dublin Coffman (1-4) 1.75, 15. Grove City Central Crossing (1-4) 1.6, 16t. Hilliard Darby (0-5) 0, 16t. Marysville (0-5) 0
Region 3 - 1. Grove City (5-0) 12.6, 2. Powell Olentangy Liberty (4-1) 12.5, 3. Groveport-Madison (4-1) 12.05, 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-1) 8.95, 5. Upper Arlington (4-1) 8.75, 6. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (3-2) 8.7, 7. Pickerington North (4-1) 8.3313, 8. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-1) 8.15, 9. Gahanna Lincoln (3-2) 7.75, 10t. Pickerington Central (3-2) 6.7, 10t. Newark (4-1) 6.7, 12. Westerville North (3-2) 6.65, 13. Delaware Hayes (3-2) 6, 14. Lancaster (2-3) 2.5, 15. Reynoldsburg (1-4) 1.85, 16t. Thomas Worthington (0-5) 0, 16t. Pataskala Watkins Memorial (0-5) 0, 16t. Westerville Central (0-5) 0
Region 4 - 1. Cin. Winton Woods (5-0) 13.85, 2. West Chester Lakota West (4-1) 12.8, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-1) 11.7687, 4. Cin. Princeton (4-1) 11.05, 5. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-2) 9.6, 6. Cin. Elder (4-1) 9.5469, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-2) 7.75, 8. Hamilton (3-2) 7.35, 9. Cin. St. Xavier (3-2) 6.8, 10. Milford (3-2) 5.5, 11. Cin. Oak Hills (2-3) 3.8, 12. Fairfield (2-3) 3.25, 13. Mason (1-4) 2.55, 14. Morrow Little Miami (1-4) 1.95, 15t. Cin. Sycamore (1-4) 1.3, 15t. Cin. Walnut Hills (1-4) 1.3, 17t. Cin. Colerain (0-5) 0, 17t. Cin. Western Hills (0-5) 0
Division II
Region 5 - 1. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (5-0) 11.9, 2. Macedonia Nordonia (5-0) 11.3, 3. Green (4-1) 10.65, 4. Austintown-Fitch (5-0) 10.1, 5. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-1) 8.3245, 6. Hudson (3-2) 7.3, 7. Uniontown Lake (4-1) 7.15, 8. Boardman (3-2) 7.1, 9. North Canton Hoover (3-2) 6.55, 10. Warren G. Harding (3-2) 6.2, 11. Painesville Riverside (2-3) 5.55, 12. Eastlake North (3-2) 5.1, 13. Solon (2-3) 4.9, 14. Willoughby South (2-3) 4.8, 15. Stow-Munroe Falls (2-3) 4.2, 16. Euclid (2-3) 4.15, 17. Cle. John Adams (3-1) 3.75, 18. Shaker Hts. (2-3) 3.5, 19. Louisville (2-3) 3.25, 20. Cuyahoga Falls (2-3) 3.15
Region 6 - 1. Avon (5-0) 12.8, 2. Amherst Steele (5-0) 11.6, 3. Medina Highland (5-0) 11.35, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-0) 10.35, 5. North Ridgeville (4-1) 9.7, 6. Wadsworth (5-0) 9.05, 7. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-1) 7.8838, 8. Olmsted Falls (4-1) 7.8, 9. Avon Lake (3-2) 7.3869, 10. Lakewood (3-2) 6.3778, 11. Cle. Rhodes (3-2) 5.9551, 12. Oregon Clay (3-2) 5.95, 13. Sandusky (2-3) 5.65, 14. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-3) 4.05, 15. Westlake (2-3) 3.8, 16. Tol. Start (2-3) 3.45, 17. Sylvania Southview (2-3) 2.4, 18t. North Olmsted (1-4) 2.25, 18t. Fremont Ross (1-4) 2.25, 18t. Holland Springfield (1-4) 2.25
Region 7 - 1. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-1) 11.05, 2. Cols. Walnut Ridge (5-0) 10.65, 3. Ashland (5-0) 10.2515, 4. Ashville Teays Valley (4-1) 8.75, 5. Massillon Washington (3-1) 7.681, 6. Massillon Perry (3-2) 7.35, 7. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-1) 6.8303, 8. Canal Winchester (3-2) 6.3, 9. Cols. St. Charles (4-1) 6.25, 10t. Westerville South (3-2) 5.75, 10t. Cols. Briggs (3-2) 5.75, 12. Cols. Northland (3-2) 4.75, 13. Worthington Kilbourne (3-2) 4.45, 14. Pataskala Licking Hts. (2-3) 4.35, 15. Cols. Franklin Hts. (2-3) 3.5616, 16. New Albany (1-4) 2.6, 17. Wooster (1-4) 2.2, 18. Logan (1-4) 2.15, 19. Marion Harding (1-4) 1.7, 20. Mount Vernon (1-4) 1.4
Region 8 - 1. Cin. Anderson (5-0) 15, 2. Xenia (5-0) 13.05, 3. Cin. La Salle (5-0) 10.5, 4. Cin. Mount Healthy (4-1) 10.4, 5. Lima Senior (5-0) 9.6, 6. Harrison (4-1) 9.05, 7. Vandalia Butler (4-1) 8.35, 8. Cin. Aiken (3-1) 7.5833, 9t. Kings Mills Kings (3-2) 6.95, 9t. Monroe (4-1) 6.95, 11. Sidney (3-2) 5.85, 12. Hamilton Badin (3-2) 5.25, 13t. Cin. Turpin (2-3) 3.9, 13t. Riverside Stebbins (2-3) 3.9, 15. Piqua (2-3) 3.4, 16. Day. Belmont (3-2) 3.2, 17. Loveland (1-4) 2.5, 18t. Fairborn (2-3) 2.3, 18t. Troy (2-3) 2.3, 20. Trenton Edgewood (1-4) 1.65
Division III
Region 9 - 1. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-0) 11.15, 2. Aurora (5-0) 11.05, 3. Youngstown Ursuline (4-1) 9.5, 4. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (5-0) 8.95, 5. Gates Mills Hawken (4-1) 8.5, 6. Geneva (4-1) 8.45, 7. Chardon (3-1) 8.4444, 8. Madison (3-2) 7.4394, 9. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-2) 5.2, 10. Maple Hts. (3-2) 5.1, 11. Bedford (3-2) 5, 12. Youngstown East (3-2) 4.6646, 13. Canfield (2-3) 4.6, 14. Youngstown Chaney (2-3) 4.4222, 15. Chagrin Falls Kenston (2-3) 4.35, 16. Painesville Harvey (3-2) 4.3, 17. Tallmadge (3-2) 4.05, 18t. Akron East (2-3) 3.55, 18t. Kent Roosevelt (2-3) 3.55, 20. Hunting Valley University School (2-3) 3.3606
Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (4-1) 11.2371, 2. Cle. Benedictine (4-1) 10.1639, 3. Rocky River (4-1) 9.85, 4. Medina Buckeye (4-1) 8.1, 5. Richfield Revere (4-1) 6.7, 6. Defiance (3-2) 5.95, 7. Grafton Midview (3-2) 5.25, 8. Norwalk (2-3) 4.6, 9. Maumee (3-2) 4.5, 10t. Bowling Green (3-2) 4.4, 10t. Parma Padua Franciscan (3-2) 4.4, 12. Cle. Central Cath. (2-3) 3.95, 13. Lima Shawnee (2-3) 3.75, 14. Parma Hts. Holy Name (2-2) 3.7222, 15. Tiffin Columbian (2-3) 3.0596, 16. Lexington (2-3) 2.95, 17. Rocky River Lutheran West (1-4) 2.85, 18t. Mansfield Senior (1-4) 2.3, 18t. Tol. Rogers (2-3) 2.3, 20. Copley (1-4) 1.8
Region 11 - 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-0) 13.8293, 2. Steubenville (5-0) 11.3586, 3. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-0) 10.35, 4. The Plains Athens (5-0) 9.7, 5. Granville (5-0) 8.6, 6. Dover (3-2) 8.25, 7. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 7.55, 8. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2) 6.95, 9. Newark Licking Valley (4-1) 6.2747, 10. Jackson (3-2) 6.1, 11. Delaware Buckeye Valley (3-2) 5.9, 12. Circleville (3-2) 5.85, 13. Thornville Sheridan (3-2) 5.8, 14. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-2) 5.25, 15. Wintersville Indian Creek (4-1) 5.1204, 16. Carrollton (3-2) 4.75, 17. Vincent Warren (4-1) 4.6, 18. Cols. Beechcroft (3-2) 4.4616, 19. Marietta (4-1) 4.2, 20. New Philadelphia (2-3) 4.05
Region 12 - 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-0) 11.35, 2. Wapakoneta (5-0) 9.9, 3. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (4-1) 9.85, 4. Bellbrook (4-1) 9, 5. Batavia (4-1) 7.85, 6. Bellefontaine (4-1) 7.55, 7. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (4-1) 7.05, 8. Day. Carroll (4-1) 6.85, 9. St. Marys Memorial (3-2) 6.7, 10. Celina (4-1) 6.05, 11. London (5-0) 5.75, 12. Day. Chaminade Julienne (3-2) 5.6, 13. Wilmington (3-2) 5.2, 14. Hamilton Ross (2-3) 4.55, 15. Day. Meadowdale (3-2) 4.3182, 16. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-2) 4.15, 17. Oxford Talawanda (1-4) 3.4, 18. Cin. Hughes (2-3) 3.2616, 19. Franklin (2-3) 3.15, 20. Hillsboro (2-3) 2.45
Division IV
Region 13 - 1. Perry (4-1) 10.75, 2. Mentor Lake Cath. (5-0) 10.5, 3. Beloit West Branch (5-0) 9.65, 4. Streetsboro (5-0) 8.9, 5. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-1) 8.75, 6. Struthers (3-1) 7.6389, 7. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (5-0) 7.2, 8. Mogadore Field (4-1) 7.15, 9. Cle. Glenville (3-2) 7.1204, 10. Hubbard (4-1) 6.4273, 11t. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (3-2) 6.15, 11t. Pepper Pike Orange (4-1) 6.15, 13. Norton (3-2) 6, 14. Chesterland West Geauga (2-3) 3.1, 15. Akron Buchtel (1-4) 3, 16. Jefferson Area (1-4) 2.75, 17. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (1-4) 2.4, 18. Niles McKinley (1-4) 1.7061, 19. Ravenna (1-4) 1.7, 20. Salem (1-4) 1.5
Region 14 - 1. Sandusky Perkins (5-0) 12.9, 2. Shelby (5-0) 10.65, 3. Ontario (5-0) 10.15, 4. Lorain Clearview (4-0) 9.7083, 5. Clyde (4-1) 7.6, 6. Tontogany Otsego (4-1) 7.25, 7. Caledonia River Valley (3-2) 6.9, 8. Lodi Cloverleaf (4-1) 6.3222, 9. Galion (4-1) 5.85, 10. Napoleon (3-2) 5.65, 11. Vermilion (4-1) 5.3, 12. Bay Village Bay (2-3) 4.6, 13. Bellevue (2-3) 4.1, 14. Orrville (2-3) 3.7, 15. Sheffield Brookside (3-2) 3.5, 16. Ottawa-Glandorf (2-3) 3.05, 17. Upper Sandusky (2-3) 2.8, 18. Wauseon (2-3) 2.6, 19. Bellville Clear Fork (1-4) 2.3, 20. Elida (1-4) 2.25
Region 15 - 1. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-0) 10.25, 2. St. Clairsville (5-0) 9.85, 3. Circleville Logan Elm (4-1) 7.8, 4. New Lexington (4-1) 7.2848, 5. Chillicothe Unioto (4-1) 6.45, 6. Cols. East (4-1) 6.2687, 7. Waverly (3-2) 5.75, 8. Millersburg West Holmes (3-2) 5.4, 9. Canton South (2-3) 4.8, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (3-2) 4.7192, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (3-2) 4.3, 12. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-3) 4.15, 13. Marengo Highland (2-3) 2.7, 14. Lisbon Beaver (2-3) 2.6102, 15. Zanesville Maysville (2-3) 2.45, 16. East Liverpool (1-4) 2.05, 17. McArthur Vinton County (1-4) 1.9, 18. Heath (1-4) 1.75, 19. Hebron Lakewood (1-4) 1.7122, 20. Cols. Marion-Franklin (1-4) 1.6051
Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 11.35, 2. Springfield Kenton Ridge (5-0) 9.3, 3. Cin. Taft (4-1) 8.0364, 4. Cin. Indian Hill (4-1) 7.65, 5t. Cin. Shroder (4-1) 7.45, 5t. Urbana (5-0) 7.45, 7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (3-2) 7.35, 8. Germantown Valley View (3-2) 7.25, 9. New Richmond (4-1) 6.8, 10. Eaton (4-1) 5.9, 11. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-1) 5.05, 12. Brookville (3-2) 4.7, 13. Cleves Taylor (3-2) 4.6162, 14. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (2-3) 4.3707, 15. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (2-3) 4.35, 16. Reading (3-2) 4.3286, 17. Tipp City Bethel (2-3) 3.9, 18. Day. Northridge (2-3) 3.85, 19. Day. Oakwood (2-3) 3.6, 20. Springfield Northwestern (3-2) 3.1
Division V
Region 17 - 1. Canfield South Range (5-0) 10.6576, 2. Akron Manchester (5-0) 9.85, 3. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 8.1755, 4. Poland Seminary (4-1) 7.35, 5. Garrettsville Garfield (4-1) 6.85, 6. Burton Berkshire (4-1) 6.5313, 7. Cortland Lakeview (4-1) 6.4747, 8. Columbiana Crestview (4-1) 6.4, 9. Chagrin Falls (3-2) 5.9818, 10. Mantua Crestwood (4-1) 5.3182, 11. Richmond Edison (4-1) 5.2939, 12. Girard (3-2) 5.2758, 13. Martins Ferry (4-1) 4.7816, 14. Navarre Fairless (3-2) 4.7, 15. Bellaire (3-1) 3.8977, 16. Magnolia Sandy Valley (3-2) 3.2, 17. Canton Central Cath. (2-3) 3.15, 18. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (2-3) 2.4, 19. Garfield Hts. Trinity (2-3) 2.2586, 20. Apple Creek Waynedale (1-4) 2
Region 18 - 1. Wooster Triway (5-0) 10.55, 2. Liberty Center (5-0) 10.35, 3. Milan Edison (5-0) 9.3, 4. Oak Harbor (5-0) 9.1, 5. Pemberville Eastwood (5-0) 8.65, 6. Genoa Area (4-1) 7.65, 7. Archbold (3-2) 7, 8. Creston Norwayne (4-1) 6.65, 9. Fairview Park Fairview (4-1) 6.3788, 10. Findlay Liberty-Benton (4-1) 6.25, 11. Delta (4-1) 5.55, 12. LaGrange Keystone (3-1) 5.4583, 13. Johnstown Northridge (3-2) 5.35, 14. Fredericktown (3-2) 5.25, 15. Johnstown (4-1) 5, 16. Millbury Lake (2-3) 3.9, 17. Howard East Knox (3-2) 3.5, 18. Northwood (3-2) 3.0576, 19. Port Clinton (2-3) 2.65, 20t. Utica (1-4) 2.2, 20t. Wellington (2-3) 2.2
Region 19 - 1. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (5-0) 10.65, 2. Ironton (5-0) 10.5, 3. Proctorville Fairland (5-0) 9.649, 4. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-1) 9.25, 5. Barnesville (5-0) 9.1505, 6. Belmont Union Local (5-0) 8.4, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (3-2) 7.6, 8. Wellston (4-1) 6.4, 9. Portsmouth (4-1) 6.35, 10. Zanesville West Muskingum (2-2) 5.3472, 11. Crooksville (4-1) 4.9, 12. Nelsonville-York (3-2) 4.8, 13. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-2) 4.65, 14. Cols. Africentric (2-3) 4.45, 15. Piketon (3-2) 4.25, 16. Chillicothe Zane Trace (2-3) 4.2, 17. McDermott Northwest (3-2) 3.95, 18. Byesville Meadowbrook (2-3) 3.45, 19. Wheelersburg (2-3) 3.05, 20t. KIPP Columbus (1-4) 2.75, 20t. Worthington Christian (2-3) 2.75
Region 20 - 1. Jamestown Greeneview (5-0) 9.6, 2. Versailles (5-0) 7.85, 3. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-0) 7.75, 4. Williamsburg (4-1) 6.95, 5. Lima Bath (4-1) 6.5, 6. Waynesville (3-2) 5.85, 7. Casstown Miami East (3-2) 5.55, 8. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 5.15, 9. Carlisle (3-2) 4.95, 10. Middletown Madison (3-2) 4.7, 11t. Cin. Madeira (2-3) 4.6, 11t. Marion Pleasant (3-2) 4.6, 11t. West Liberty-Salem (4-1) 4.6, 14. Arcanum (3-2) 3.6, 15. West Milton Milton-Union (2-3) 2.65, 16. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-2) 2.6, 17. Cin. Mariemont (2-3) 2.15, 18. Richwood North Union (1-4) 1.75, 19. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (1-4) 1.2535, 20. Cin. Finneytown (1-4) 0.7
Division VI
Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (5-0) 9.404, 2. Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-1) 6.4, 3. Dalton (3-2) 6.2, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-1) 6.1, 5. Smithville (4-1) 5.9, 6. Toronto (4-1) 5.3918, 7. Hanoverton United (4-1) 4.7, 8. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-1) 4.55, 9. New Middletown Springfield (3-2) 4.45, 10. Wickliffe (3-2) 4.0182, 11. Columbia Station Columbia (3-2) 3.9131, 12. Mineral Ridge (3-2) 3.9, 13. Rittman (3-2) 3.5, 14. Sullivan Black River (2-3) 2.8, 15. Massillon Tuslaw (2-3) 2.6596, 16. Doylestown Chippewa (2-3) 2.3, 17. Rootstown (2-3) 2.1, 18. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (2-3) 1.9, 19. Mogadore (2-3) 1.8, 20. Campbell Memorial (2-3) 1.7
Region 22 - 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0) 8.75, 2. Huron (4-1) 6.9, 3. Bluffton (5-0) 6.55, 4. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1) 5.8242, 5. Collins Western Reserve (4-1) 5.05, 6t. Hamler Patrick Henry (4-1) 5, 6t. Paulding (5-0) 5, 8. Spencerville (3-2) 4.9, 9. Van Buren (3-2) 4.8, 10. Elmore Woodmore (3-1) 4.4861, 11. Harrod Allen East (3-2) 4, 12. Defiance Tinora (2-3) 3.75, 13. Attica Seneca East (3-2) 3.7, 14. Sherwood Fairview (3-2) 3.55, 15t. Convoy Crestview (2-3) 2.3, 15t. Hicksville (2-3) 2.3, 17. Metamora Evergreen (2-3) 2.25, 18. New London (2-3) 2.1, 19. Castalia Margaretta (1-4) 1.9616, 20. Carey (1-4) 1.8
Region 23 - 1. Grandview Hts. (5-0) 11.5646, 2. Galion Northmor (5-0) 8.1, 3. Newcomerstown (5-0) 7.35, 4. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 7.3283, 5. Reedsville Eastern (5-0) 6.7273, 6. Woodsfield Monroe Central (5-0) 6.45, 7. Beverly Fort Frye (4-1) 6.0283, 8. Grove City Christian (4-1) 5.6, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-1) 5.4711, 10. Waterford (3-2) 5.4, 11. Mechanicsburg (4-1) 4.65, 12. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-2) 4.5, 13. Milford Center Fairbanks (3-2) 3.75, 14. Centerburg (3-2) 3.65, 15t. Mount Gilead (2-3) 3.5, 15t. Sarahsville Shenandoah (2-3) 3.5, 15t. Marion Elgin (3-2) 3.5, 18. Caldwell (2-3) 3.15, 19. Baltimore Liberty Union (2-3) 2.9, 20. West Jefferson (2-3) 2.7
Region 24 - 1. Coldwater (5-0) 10.35, 2. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-0) 6.85, 3. Anna (3-2) 6, 4. Portsmouth West (3-2) 5.55, 5. Springfield Northeastern (4-1) 5.3, 6. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (4-1) 5.25, 7. Ironton Rock Hill (4-1) 5.0667, 8. Cin. Country Day (3-1) 4.6806, 9. Covington (3-2) 4.55, 10. Miamisburg Day. Christian (3-2) 4.2408, 11. Frankfort Adena (3-2) 4, 12. Chesapeake (3-2) 3.9667, 13. Cin. Deer Park (2-3) 3.7, 14. Cin. Purcell Marian (2-3) 3.4, 15t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (2-3) 2.95, 15t. New Paris National Trail (3-2) 2.95, 17. London Madison-Plains (2-3) 2.35, 18. Lima Perry (2-3) 1.9, 19. Blanchester (1-4) 1.6556, 20. Chillicothe Southeastern (1-4) 1.05
Division VII
Region 25 - 1. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-0) 9.1, 2. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-0) 8.25, 3. Monroeville (5-0) 7.25, 4. Malvern (4-1) 7.1, 5. Warren John F. Kennedy (4-1) 6.6, 6. Windham (5-0) 5.9222, 7. Cuyahoga Hts. (2-2) 5.75, 8. Lucas (3-2) 3.8111, 9. Crestline (3-2) 3.6735, 10. McDonald (3-2) 3.6111, 11. Lowellville (3-2) 3.5, 12. East Palestine (3-2) 3.2606, 13. New Washington Buckeye Central (2-3) 2.4091, 14. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (2-2) 2.25, 15. Atwater Waterloo (2-3) 2.2051, 16. Norwalk St. Paul (2-3) 2.2, 17. Lisbon David Anderson (1-3) 1.8194, 18. Greenwich South Central (1-4) 1.5, 19. Independence (1-4) 1.4, 20. Ashtabula St. John (1-3) 1.125
Region 26 - 1. Columbus Grove (5-0) 9.85, 2. Edon (5-0) 7.3869, 3t. Gibsonburg (3-2) 6.3, 3t. Lima Central Cath. (4-1) 6.3, 3t. Ada (4-1) 6.3, 6. Sycamore Mohawk (4-1) 5.95, 7. Arlington (3-2) 5.85, 8. Dola Hardin Northern (4-1) 5.75, 9. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2) 5.65, 10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-1) 5.4, 11. Tiffin Calvert (3-2) 4.9, 12. McComb (3-2) 3.75, 13. Delphos St. John’s (2-3) 3.55, 14t. Leipsic (3-2) 3.5, 14t. Edgerton (3-2) 3.5, 16. Antwerp (2-3) 2.1, 17. North Baltimore (2-3) 1.75, 18. West Unity Hilltop (1-4) 1.104, 19. Delphos Jefferson (1-4) 0.9, 20. Pioneer North Central (1-4) 0.8
Region 27 - 1. Beaver Eastern (5-0) 6.6293, 2. Steubenville Cath. Central (4-1) 5.4, 3. Glouster Trimble (3-2) 5.35, 4. Corning Miller (4-1) 5.05, 5. Danville (3-2) 4.55, 6. Crown City South Gallia (3-2) 3.65, 7. Bowerston Conotton Valley (3-2) 3.5, 8. Racine Southern (2-3) 3.05, 9. Portsmouth Notre Dame (2-3) 3, 10t. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (2-3) 2.85, 10t. Strasburg-Franklin (2-3) 2.85, 12. Bridgeport (2-3) 2.5, 13t. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (2-3) 2.15, 13t. Millersport (2-3) 2.15, 15. New Matamoras Frontier (2-3) 2.1071, 16. Stewart Federal Hocking (2-3) 1.8608, 17. Portsmouth Sciotoville (1-4) 1.6, 18. Franklin Furnace Green (1-4) 1.4576, 19. Shadyside (1-4) 1.45, 20. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (1-3) 1.25
Region 28 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) 9.05, 2. New Bremen (3-2) 6.7, 3. Minster (4-1) 6.65, 4. Cin. College Preparatory (4-1) 6.6412, 5. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-1) 6.15, 6. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (4-1) 5.5, 7. Ansonia (4-1) 5.2, 8. Waynesfield-Goshen (3-2) 4.45, 9. DeGraff Riverside (2-3) 4.05, 10. Hamilton New Miami (3-1) 4.0112, 11. Fort Loramie (2-3) 3.6, 12. St. Henry (2-3) 3.3, 13. Manchester (2-3) 3.2646, 14. New Madison Tri-Village (3-2) 2.85, 15t. Cedarville (2-3) 1.5, 15t. Lewisburg Tri-County North (2-3) 1.5, 17. Springfield Cath. Central (2-3) 1.4, 18. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (1-4) 1.2, 19. Fort Recovery (1-4) 1.15, 20. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (1-4) 1.1
About the Author