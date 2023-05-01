X

High school football: College coaches check out local prospects

The Dayton area’s big schools continued a relatively new annual tradition Monday with the GWOC Football Showcase.

The league’s schools opened their doors to college coaches from across the country, and they enjoyed a good turnout despite unseasonably cold weather for the first of May.

Among the main attractions was Reggie Powers III, the Centerville junior defensive back who has more than two dozen offers.

Ohio State cornerbacks coach Tim Walton was among those in attendance at CHS as Powers and his teammates went through drills.

Coaches from Iowa State, Ball State, Rutgers, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Central Michigan, Navy, James Madison, Miami University, Wittenberg, Baldwin-Wallace, Tiffin, Butler, Muskingum and more were also spotted at CHS.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

