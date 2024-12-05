High school football: Centerville coach resigns

He declined further comment but shared a letter sent to the CHS community.

“It is time for me to step away from varsity football,” Ullery wrote. “I look forward to spending great time with my wife, my kids, and the rest of my family. I look forward to trying to be the best husband, father, son, and brother that I can be.”

Ullery played at Centerville for his father, Ron, from 1999-2002 then made the Ohio State football team as a walk-on receiver. He played for Jim Tressel’s Buckeyes from 2003-07, earning a varsity letter as a senior when the Buckeyes won the Big Ten and beat Michigan for the third year in a row and and went to the BCS National Championship game for the second year in a row.

The younger Ullery taught math at Dublin Coffman High School near Columbus for five years before returning to his alma mater as an assistant in 2014.

He took over the Centerville program in 2017 and led the Elks to a 10-2 record and the GWOC National East division championship in his first season.

They went 58-34 in his eight seasons and also won the GWOC the last two years.

He is stepping away after leading Centerville to their first regional championship since 1991.

The Elks’ season came to an end last week with a 49-10 loss to Cincinnati Moeller in the state semifinals.

“While it is not easy to step away from a great program with great people, in a great place, I look forward to what is ahead for my family. I will assist, if needed, in the transition of the program and also in the recruitment of our players while the next coach is found.”

Centerville director of athletics Rob Dement, who is set to retire at the end of December, told the Dayton Daily News in an email he will not be part of the search to find Ullery’s replacement but will coordinate with his replacement, Brandon Hon, and other school officials to carry out the process.

“I am so appreciative of all Brent did for our kids, the program and for me as an athletic director,” Dement said. “He has left this program in a great position, and I am proud of the decision he has made. Coach Ullery does not do anything without thinking it through, and I know this decision was a very difficult decision but one that was made for all the right reasons.”

The Elks have had only four full-time head coaches since 1973: Bob Gregg (1973-99), Ron Ullery (2000-13), Rodney Roberts (2014-16) and Brent Ullery.

Historically one of the area’s most successful programs, Centerville should return many of its top players from this season in 2025, and CHS will be one of at least three programs in the GWOC under new leadership.

Miamisburg hired Matt Muncy, who was previously the head coach at Franklin, to replace Lance Schneider, and Northmont is open after Tony Broering retired in November.

Carroll, Chaminade Julienne, Springfield Catholic Central, Greenville, Franklin, West Carrollton and Dixie have all also posted openings for head football coaches since the end of the season.