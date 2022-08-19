BreakingNews
Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival today and Saturday features 15 acts at two outdoor stages
High school football: Area players with Top 10 all-time performances in the state record books

A Dayton Daily News story featuring an impressive game from Troy running back Bob Ferguson on Sept. 15, 1956.

Sports
By Staff Report
37 minutes ago

As a new high school football season begins, we went into the state record books to look for some of the most impressive performances by area players.

Here’s a look at area players who are in the Top 10 in the record books:

Individual points in a game

T-5. Tyler Martin, Mechanicsburg (61 vs. Ridgeway Ridgemont on Oct. 22, 1999)

Individual points in a season

3. Jeff Rogan, Urbana (313 in 1982)

10. Ryan Brewer, Troy (288 in 1998)

Individual points in a career

2. Ryan Brewer, Troy (761 1995-98)

3. Brock Bolen, Valley View (728 2001-03)

Touchdowns scored in a game

3. Tyler Martin, Mechanicsburg (9 vs. Ridgeway Ridgemont on Oct. 22, 1999)

T-10. Tom Vaughn, Troy (8 vs. Sidney in 1960)

Touchdowns scored in a season

T-9. Bayle Wolf, Clinton-Massie (45 in 2012)

Touchdowns scored in a career

T-3. Ryan Brewer, Troy (117 from 1995-98)

Passing touchdowns in a game

T-9. Tyler Horner, Northmont (8 vs. Springfield North in 2004)

Passing touchdowns in a career

9. Nathan Mays, Urbana (113 from 2011-14)

Rushing yards in a game

2. Bob Ferguson, Troy (529 vs. Kiser on Sept. 14, 1956)

T-9. Bob Ferguson, Troy (475 vs. Monroe in 1956)

Rushing yards in a season

8. Raveion Hargrove, Trotwood-Madison (3,039 in 2015)

Rushing yards in a career

4. Ryan Brewer, Troy (7,656 from 1995-98)

10. Brian Wagner, Springfield Central Catholic (6,785 from 2004-07)

Passing yards in a career

10. Nathan Mays, Urbana (9,647 from 2011-14)

Receptions in a game

T-9. Jack Schulte, Wilbur Wright (18 vs. Sherwood Fairview on Oct. 10, 1970)

Receiving yards in a game

1. Barry Quinn, Urbana (381 vs. Springfield Shawnee on Oct. 4, 2002)

2. Jack Schulte, Wilbur Wright (357 vs. Sherwood Fairview on Oct. 10, 1970)

Most interceptions in a game

T-2. Eric Taylor, Graham (2 vs. Benjamin Logan on Sept. 29, 2006)

Most interceptions in a season

T-6. Jay Julian, Springfield Shawnee (14 in 2005)

Most field goals in a game

T-8. J.C. Casper, Lakota West (4 vs. Milford on Sept. 10, 2004)

Longest field goal

T-5. Tim Williams, Waynesville (57 yards vs. Greeneview in 1988)

T-10. Craig Salvati, Lakota East (55 yards vs. Hamilton on Sept. 22, 2000)

