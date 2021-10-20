Area high school football teams vying for postseason

Division I through D-IV playoff games will be played on Friday nights beginning Oct. 29, while D-V through D-VII games will be held on Saturday nights beginning Oct. 30. All games begin at 7 p.m.

Northeastern (6-3) has eight playoff appearances in school history, but have yet to win a playoff game. Northeastern hasn’t qualified for the playoffs since 2003.

The Jets currently sit eighth in D-VI, Region 24. With a victory against Fairbanks (5-4) in Week 10, the Jets could host their first-ever playoff game.

“We know there’s projections out there that have us going different places,” said Jets coach Jake Buchholtz. “It’s one of those things where you can waste energy trying to figure out where you’re going to play Week 11. We know we’ve got Fairbanks this week and they’re a five-win team that’s beaten some quality opponents. That’s our focus. It will be a good test to see where we’re at.”

Every team advanced to the playoffs last year as part of the shortened six-game regular season, although some programs opted out of the postseason. Several local teams made deep runs into the postseason last year.

Springfield advanced to the Division I state semifinals for the second straight season, falling to Cincinnati Elder in 2019 and Cincinnati St. Xavier last fall. The Wildcats (7-1) currently rank second in D-1, Region 2.

Shawnee advanced to the regional finals for the first time since 2011, losing to Roger Bacon 31-7 in the D-V, Region 20 finals. Shawnee is at No. 6 in this year’s Region 20 rankings.

Mechanicsburg also advanced to D-VI, Region 24 finals, falling to eventual state champion Coldwater 35-14. ‘Burg is first in the Region 24 standings this week.

Greenon won its first playoff game in school history last year, beating Taft 30-28. Greenon (6-2) is 12th in D-V, Region 20 and could clinch a berth with a victory over Greeneview (5-4).

“We believe that if we take care of what we need to take care of, that will put us in a better position,” said Greenon coach Josh Wooten. “We don’t control if it’s eight, 12 or 16 teams. We’re just going to be happy with the opportunity. We know if we win games like this, that’s going to put you in the playoffs and hopefully in a good position to make a run.”

High School Football Playoff Picture

Here’s where local teams stand with one week remaining in the OHSAA Football playoff computer ratings. The top 16 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs with the top eight seeds hosting first round games. Division I, II, III and IV will begin postseason play on Friday, Oct. 29, while D-V, VI and VII will begin on Saturday, Oct. 30.

D-I, Region 2: No. 2: Springfield (7-1).

D-II, Region 8: No. 18 Tecumseh (3-6).

D-VI, Region 16: No. 14 Graham (5-3), No. 19 Kenton Ridge (3-6), No. 20 Urbana (2-7), No. 24 Northwestern (0-9).

D-V, Region 20: No. 6 Shawnee (6-3), No. 12 Greenon (6-2), No. 23: West Liberty-Salem (1-7).

D-VI Region 24: No. 1 Mechanicsburg (9-0), No. 8 Northeastern (6-3), No. 11 Greeneview (5-4). No. 20 Triad (2-7).

D-VII, Region 28: No. 10 Catholic Central (6-3), No. 20 Southeastern (2-7), No. 21 Cedarville (1-8).