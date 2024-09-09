High school football: 7-touchdown night highlight’s best performances from Week 3

1. Xenia’s Deaunte White ran 34 times for 388 yards and seven touchdowns as Xenia beat Sidney 48-7. Isaiah Creditt ran for 101 yards on 11 carries as well for the 3-0 Buccaneers.

2. William Wilson ran for 119 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 93 yards and a touchdown for Dunbar in a 56-38 loss to CHCA, but that only tells part of the story.

He had an 80-yard run, an 88-yard reception, returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and returned a punt 49 yards for a touchdown on a night full of big plays.

3. Dorryen Davis of Northridge completed 20 of 32 passes for 465 yards and two touchdowns and two interceptions while also running for 32 yards for the Polar Bears in a 37-32 loss to Carlisle.

4. Northwestern quarterback Ried Smith completed 31 for 39 for 211 yards and a TD in a 21-20 loss to Miami East. He also had 112 yards and a touchdown rushing on 17 carries and was credited with six tackles.

5. Jericho Burns ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries for Piqua in a 24-13 win over Stebbins.

6. Isaiah Thompson ran for 179 yards on 27 carries and caught two passes for 35 yards as Wayne lost to Indianapolis Lawrence North.

Credit: David Jablonski

7 and 8. Garrett Lundy ran 14 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns while Alex Amburgy ran 10 times for 152 yards and a touchdown for Waynesville as the Spartans beat Goshen 49-7. Amburgy also completed 11 of 15 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns.

9. Jordan Brown completed 12 of 15 passes for 218 yards and five touchdowns while also running for 27 yards in a 44-6 win for Meadowdale against Troy Christian.

10. Carter Caudill ran 25 times for 163 yards and a touchdown for Bellefontaine. He also made 10 tackles, including two for loss and 1.5 sacks in a 29-7 win over Westerville Central.

Other nights of note:

Larkin Thomas threw for 263 yards and five touchdowns for Tippecanoe in a 72-7 win over Greenville.

Malachi Maddox-Ringer ran 12 times for 103 yards and caught three passes for 72 yards as Chaminade Julienne lost 49-23 to Columbus Hartley. Aiden Lowery added 112 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns for the Eagles.

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Chris Evans caught six passes for 161 yards, Tie’on Hill caught five passes for 142 yards and Ja’Dynn Martin caught seven passes for 130 yards for Northridge.

Blake Lawson ran for 182 yards and four touchdowns for Carlisle in the loss to Northridge. He also caught four passes for 77 yards.

Dominick Ramsay had 17 carries for 132 yards while Daelon Philpot had six catches for 132 yards and four TDs in Meadowdale’s win.

Jude Ullom of Urbana had 10 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss in a 34-7 win over Bethel.

Centerville’s Mason Keely had five tackles for loss for Centerville in a 44-23 loss to Carmel, Indiana.

Mattias Brunicardi ran for 123 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown for Springboro in a 30-6 loss at Elder.

Logan Doty ran for 108 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown for Fairmont in an 18-12 loss to La Salle.

Caleb Gutierrez caught three passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns for Kenton Ridge in a 58-0 win over Columbus Mifflin.

Emory Severance ran for 178 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns for Ross in a 34-0 win over Northwest.

Karson Marcum ran 11 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns for Monroe as the Hornets beat Fenwick 31-14.

Conley Bogard threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns for Mechanicsburg in a 40-12 win over Greenon.

Aaron Dandrea ran 14 times for 150 yards and a touchdown and also threw a touchdown pass for Belmont in an 18-17 win over Columbus South.

Aiden Mossbarger ran for 110 yards on 22 carries for Tecumseh in a 20-0 loss to Springfield Shawnee.

Jordan Miller ran for 110 yards on 22 carries as Covington lost to Fort Loramie 35-15.

Preston Orr had three sacks for Eaton in a 28-7 win over Talawanda.

Hayden Davis ran for 149 yards and a touchdown while Eli Goodbar ran for 85 yards and three touchdowns as Southeastern beat Triad 35-13.

Alex Horney ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 93 yards and another touchdown as Greeneview beat West Liberty-Salem 42-14.

Zyaire Cavitt ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns for Fairborn as the Firebirds beat West Carrolton 42-6.

Cody Houseman of Northeastern had 3.5 sacks in a 20-7 win over Springfield Catholic Central.