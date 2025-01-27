High school basketball: What to know about the GWOC boys this week

That won’t be the case for long, though, as the Elks (6-3 in the league and 8-8 overall) are set to play host to the Firebirds (5-3, 6-8) on Tuesday night.

Wayne (10-4 overall, 5-4 GWOC) and Beavercreek (6-10, 4-5 GWOC) also have an important tilt scheduled for Tuesday night in Greene County, when Miamisburg (7-7, 4-5) will go to Springboro (10-6, 4-5) and Springfield (6-8, 3-5) plays host to Northmont (8-7, 4-5).

On Friday night, Beavercreek hosts Fairmont, Northmont goes to Springboro, and Miamisburg will play at Springfield.

Defending champion Centerville has already beaten Fairmont once (53-40 on Dec. 17), Beavercreek (66-59 on Jan. 11) and Springboro (51-41 on Jan. 7) but lost to Wayne (52-43 on Dec. 20) and curiously was swept in the season series by Springfield.

Senior guard Isaiah-Michael Williams of Beavercreek leads the league in scoring at 22.2 points per game and is second in rebounding (7.3), assists (4.0) and steals (.25).

Miamisburg senior center Andrew Hoerner leads the league in rebounding (10.5 per game) and is second in scoring (20.3 ppg.) while senior guard Evan Gentile of Fairmont is third in both (19.7/6.0).

The Elks won the league outright the last three seasons and can claim at least a share of the league or division title six seasons in a row.

If they keep that streak going, it will be thanks in large part to senior guards Ethan and Eli Greenberg. The twins average 15.9 and 15.3 points per game, respectively, shooting over 35% from 3-point range and averaging more than three assists per game.