High School basketball: Wednesday’s tournament schedule

Below is tonight’s high school basketball tournament schedule involving area teams:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday, Feb. 23
DIVISION I
at Lakota West
Withrow vs. Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton vs. Moeller, 7:15 p.m.
DIVISION II
at Springfield
Dunbar vs. Chaminade Julienne, 7 p.m.
at Trent Arena, Kettering
Oakwood vs. Tippecanoe, 7 p.m.
DIVISION III
at Butler
Miami East vs. Bethel, 6 p.m.
National Trail vs. Versailles, 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION IV
at Troy
Yellow Springs vs. Cedarville, 6 p.m.
Catholic Central vs. Tri-County North, 7:30 p.m.
In Other News
1
Bengals fill openings on coaching staff
2
Ohio State basketball: Freshman’s growth likely key to successful March
3
High School Basketball: Tuesday’s tournament schedule
4
College Football: Luke Fickell’s new contract approved by University of...
5
Boys basketball: Springfield falls to Wayne in district semifinals
About the Author