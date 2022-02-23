Hamburger icon
High School basketball: Wednesday’s tournament schedule

Fairfield's Deshawne Crim goes to the basket during their basketball game against Lakota West Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Fairfield High School. Fairfield won 44-42 in overtime. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

By John Boyle
28 minutes ago

Below is tonight’s high school basketball tournament schedule involving area teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday, Feb. 23

DIVISION I

at Lakota West

Withrow vs. Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

Hamilton vs. Moeller, 7:15 p.m.

DIVISION II

at Springfield

Dunbar vs. Chaminade Julienne, 7 p.m.

at Trent Arena, Kettering

Oakwood vs. Tippecanoe, 7 p.m.

DIVISION III

at Butler

Miami East vs. Bethel, 6 p.m.

National Trail vs. Versailles, 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION IV

at Troy

Yellow Springs vs. Cedarville, 6 p.m.

Catholic Central vs. Tri-County North, 7:30 p.m.

