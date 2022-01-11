High school basketball: Punishments from Springfield-Catholic Central incident still pending

Ohio High School Athletics Association spokesman Tim Stried said the organization is working with the schools and the game officials to determine if any further punishment is appropriate.

Any player ejected for fighting would be suspended for four games while leaving the bench area carries a two-game suspension for those who do not engage in a fight.

“We are working with the schools on when/how to handle the ejections so that they can still have games moving forward,” Stried said in an email Tuesday morning.

The Fighting Irish are 10-0 and scheduled to play host to Triad on Tuesday night while the 2-3 Wildcats are scheduled to play host to Centerville.

Stried indicated the hope is punishments will be finalized before those games.